Scottsbluff wrestlers win dual, individual championships at Chadron Invite

CHADRON — The Scottsbluff wrestling team captured a pair of championships at the Chadron State wrestling tournaments over the weekend

The Bearcats captured the dual tournament title by winning five matches

On Saturday, Scottsbluff captured the Chadron Invite with 183.5 points. Mead (Colorado), the team the Bearcats defeated for the dual championship, finished with 166 points. Three Bearcats wrestlers won their individual weight classes.

Scottsbluff opened the dual tournament with a 50-24 win over Chase County followed with a 51-15 win over Chadron. The Bearcats then bettered Mitchell 43-27 and then defeated Valentine in the semifinals 40-24.

The Bearcats then beat Mead 48-27 for the title.

Seven Scottsbluff wrestlers went unbeaten on the day. Christopher Gamino at 113, Connor Whiteley at 138, Bryan Morales at 145, Frankie Trevino at 170 and Josiah Mobley at 182 all went 5-0.

Chance Houser at 120 and Angel Arellano at 195 went 1-0 in the dual tournament.

Joey Canseco at 126, Mason Wagner at 152, and Trenton Jenkins at 220 finished the dual tournament with 4-1 marks. Other Bearcats included Payton Woodring at 106 going 3-2, and Anthony Morales at 132 going 2-3.

Scottsbluff won the 23-team invite over Mead, Colorado on Saturday. Gordon-Rushville finished third with 161.5 points followed by Valenine with 129.5, Mitchell with 107.5, Chase County with 104, Chadron with 93.5, Hershey with 44, and Alliance with 41.

Other local teams that finished included Kimball and Morrill with 34 points, Bridgeport with 30, Bayard with 27, Hay Springs with 27, Garden County with 21.5, Crawford with 16, and Sioux County with seven.

The Bearcats’ Whiteley at 138, Trevino at 170, and Mobley at 182 all won individual titles

Scottsbluff had three addtional indivduals reach the champoinship round: Gamino at 113, Morales at 145, and Jenkins at 220. Finishing third for the Bearcats were Canseco at 126 and Wagner at 152.

Other local wrestlers that finished in the top four included Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane taking first at 113 with a win over Gamino. Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs took third while Alliance’s Jackson Bailey finished fourth.

At the 132 class, Gordon-Rushville’s Tucker Banister finished first followed by Kimball’s James McGinnis in second and Chadron Braden Underwood in third.

Morrill’s Daniel Kohel took first at 145 over Scottsbluff’s Morales. Bridgeport’s Harrison Barnette took fourth.

Chadron’s Quinn Bailey took first at 152 over Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville while Scottsbluff’s Wagner took second over Kimball’s Trey Schindler.

Mitchell’s Cael Peters continued his stellar season with a first place finish at 195 over Gordon-Rushville’s Tobi Berndy. The Tigers’ Jeremiah Coley also captured first by winning the 285 weight class.

The girls portion of the Chadron Invite on Saturday saw Ogallala capture the team title with 58 points edging Chadronby a point in the 16-team meet

Bridgeport finished third with 40 points followed by Gering (36) Bayard (31), Mitchell (28) Pine Ridge (24) Valentine (22) Scottsbluff (16) and Gordon-Rushville and Lakota Tech (14). Garden County and Hay Springs both had eight points and Hemingford finished with four

Several local girls finished first or second in the meet.

At 100 pounds, Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin won the title over Mitchell’s Avalina Stoner. Chadron’s Taylee Williamson won the 110 class while Bridgeport’s Morgan Amateis took second.

Gering’s Hailey Medina won the 115 class while Ogallala’s Jamie Biel took second. Bayard’s Ashley Garza finished third. Another Gering girl also won the title as Jada Schlothauer finished first with two first-period pins over her two opponents.

Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins took first in the 120 class ahead of Chadron’s Brooklyn Hoffman and a Jenifer Banister of Gordon-Rushville.

Bridgeport’s Kamden Parker took second at 130 while Garden County’s Oakley Larsen took third and Mitchell’s Amelia Stoll finished fourth.

Chadron’s Fia Rasmussen finished first at 135 over Gering’s Arianna Canseco. The Cardinals’ Kenli Boeselager also captured first as she won the 145 class. Chadron’s Addie Diers also won the title at 155 over Heminford’s Isabell Gomez.

Gordon-Rushville’s Kirsten Heck took first at 140 over Chadron’s Angie Two Bulls and Hay Springs’ Hayden Boles.

Mitchell’s Kyliah Engledow won the 170 class with Garden County’s Abilene Miller taking second. Bridgeport’s Hayden Marks finished fourth while Bayard’s Isabelle Maag took fifth.

Mitchell’s Aubree Pankonin joined her teammate Engeldow as tournament individual champion as she took first at 190.

The Gering and Sidney girls will be back in action Tuesday for a dual at Gering that was rescheduled from last week.