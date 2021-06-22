Scottsbluff youth headed to WTT Junior Nationals

When Darren Emerick heard about the possibility of getting a team together to compete in the World Team Tennis junior national championships, he had little time to get things organized.

The team that will be representing western Nebraska include two players from Scottsbluff and four from McCook as they head out Monday morning for Orlando, Florida and be back Friday, July 2.

“One of the 16 teams (of the tournament) had to drop out,” Scottsbluff tennis coach Emerick said. “I was contacted about the possibility of raising a team of very good high school tennis players to replace the team that dropped. It was very short notice (usually this is all organized months earlier). It was too good an opportunity for the players so I go right to work.”

It didn’t take long for Emerick to get a team together. There will be three boys and three girls on the team. The players must be 14-18 and not have a Junior National ranking of 150 or higher. Scottsbluff players that will be attending the 25th year of the Junior WTT National Championship will be Ethan Gion and Ethan Ramirez. The rest of the team is made up of McCook players Mason Michaelis, Joslyn Hammond, Olivia Koetter, and Elsa Wilcox.