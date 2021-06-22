Scottsbluff youth headed to WTT Junior Nationals

When Darren Emerick heard about the possibility of getting a team together to compete in the World Team Tennis junior national championships, he had little time to get things organized.
The team that will be representing western Nebraska include two players from Scottsbluff and four from McCook as they head out Monday morning for Orlando, Florida and be back Friday, July 2.
“One of the 16 teams (of the tournament) had to drop out,” Scottsbluff tennis coach Emerick said. “I was contacted about the possibility of raising a team of very good high school tennis players to replace the team that dropped. It was very short notice (usually this is all organized months earlier). It was too good an opportunity for the players so I go right to work.”
It didn’t take long for Emerick to get a team together. There will be three boys and three girls on the team. The players must be 14-18 and not have a Junior National ranking of 150 or higher. Scottsbluff players that will be attending the 25th year of the Junior WTT National Championship will be Ethan Gion and Ethan Ramirez. The rest of the team is made up of McCook players Mason Michaelis, Joslyn Hammond, Olivia Koetter, and Elsa Wilcox.
“World Team Tennis was organized by Billie Jean King in the 1970s. It is a unique tennis format using team scoring, singles, gender and mixed doubles, substitutions, and lots of cheering,” Emerick said. “The Junior WTT National Championship is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It is being played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.”
According to the WTT Junior Nationals Website, this is a tournament that feature competition from 16 coed teams.
According to the website, “Many of the nation’s most promising junior tennis players compete in the WTT Junior Nationals. This tournament is a premier national junior invitational event featuring 16 co-ed teams from throughout the U.S. The teams use the WTT format during their three days of non-elimination draw competition. In addition to the competition, players also participate in seminars and a clinic hosted by event host and WTT co-founder Billie Jean King. The 16 teams receive grants of $500 each.”
The Junior Nationals were not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2019, the California Coast Crushers defeated the USTA Texas 44-24 for the title.
Emerick said this is a huge honor for the six members to compete against some of the best in the United States.
“It is a tremendous honor and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Emerick said. “These are all very good junior tennis players and all but one have medaled at least once at state. Mason is the current No. 2 singles champion. McCook has an amazing tennis community, coach, and program that sets the bar for the sport at our end of the state. To work with these players as a team that normally competes against each other is a thrill. Coach Matt Wiemers has been great to work with as we put this team together on such short notice.”
This will be a unique experience in a different type of tourney.
“This will be a totally unique tennis experience,” Emerick said. “Teammates cheering from the bench, every game mattering in the total score, substitutions in the middle of matches, and varying lineups of doubles partners. It is a true team experience. And the level of competition will be very high with teams coming from all over the US, many having played through a qualifying tournament just to go to Orlando.”
With the short notice, the team has little time to help raise funds for the cost of the trip. Emerick said the total cost of the flights and rooms for the team is around $2,400. There is a GoFundMe account set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/western-ne-tennis.
“Even on short notice I wanted to try to find sponsors to help with the cost of the trip,” Emerick said. “I always try to do this when traveling with tennis players so there is little or no financial barrier to playing. We have a GoFundMe and are also seeking business sponsorships. Reganis Auto was onboard right away.”