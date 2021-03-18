Scottsbluff's Brock Ehler named Girls Golf Coach of the Year

Scottsbluff girls golf coach Brock Ehler has another award to add to his trophy case after being named the 2020 Girls Golf Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
In October 2020, Ehler guided the Bearcat girls to their second straight title and set the Class B record with their ninth overall state championship. Ehler was just one of 20 girls golf coaches recognized nationwide.
In picking coaches of the year, the NFHS looks at criteria including a coach’s success, the work they do in the community and coaching philosophy.
Ehler said being named coach of the year is an honor.
“I work hard, I’m a competitive person and I’m kind of an OCD person, so I like things done right,” he said. “But nobody gets this award without kids that work hard and are very coachable.”
Ehler said his players have helped him and the team achieve success on the golf course.
“Kids get good (at golf), not just when the coach is around. They put in the work and it showed. The kids we put in a leadership role kept the chemistry good and practices going well,” he said.
Ehler also gets help from other area players and golf pros, he said.
“Some of the (girls) have different people they work with at times, so I just touch things up. Sometimes it’s their parents, their friends or maybe local golf pros that helped them. We all work together. I work with the local golf pros quite a bit. I’ve had a relationship since a kid with most of these guys, so we have a mutual respect for each other.”
Ehler said he is more of a guide than a teacher for his golfers.
“The kids have to go out and play to learn how to manage the course,” he said. “I teach them how to score and how to play chess on the golf course, as well. You put puzzles together and you work on things that maybe kids aren’t so great at or they may not know. I help increase their chances of having lower scores.”
Ehler is hoping to keep his team’s success rolling into the future.
“It’s always hard top maintain success, but the nice thing is traditions are bred through winning,” he said. “Scottsbluff has had a history of kids for both boys and girls for many years.”
He’s also had lots of examples of great coaches to learn from in Scottsbluff and Gering.
“You talk about Chuck Dieter at Gering for an example. He was a guy that I remember people talking about. He wasn’t a wrestler, but he knew how to handle kids, how to manage them. You just learn to treat kids consistently yet coach them sometimes a little bit different — what they need and how they’ll react to you, and hopefully in a positive way.”
Ehler said he is hoping his team can make it three straight team championships, but he doesn’t take anything for granted.
“I never anticipate whose going to be there,” he said. “We’re just going to do the best with whichever team we have. We’re going to have fun with it and try to get better and we’ll see what happens,” he said.