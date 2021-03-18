Scottsbluff's Brock Ehler named Girls Golf Coach of the Year

Ehler said he is more of a guide than a teacher for his golfers.

“The kids have to go out and play to learn how to manage the course,” he said. “I teach them how to score and how to play chess on the golf course, as well. You put puzzles together and you work on things that maybe kids aren’t so great at or they may not know. I help increase their chances of having lower scores.”

Ehler is hoping to keep his team’s success rolling into the future.

“It’s always hard top maintain success, but the nice thing is traditions are bred through winning,” he said. “Scottsbluff has had a history of kids for both boys and girls for many years.”

He’s also had lots of examples of great coaches to learn from in Scottsbluff and Gering.

“You talk about Chuck Dieter at Gering for an example. He was a guy that I remember people talking about. He wasn’t a wrestler, but he knew how to handle kids, how to manage them. You just learn to treat kids consistently yet coach them sometimes a little bit different — what they need and how they’ll react to you, and hopefully in a positive way.”

Ehler said he is hoping his team can make it three straight team championships, but he doesn’t take anything for granted.

“I never anticipate whose going to be there,” he said. “We’re just going to do the best with whichever team we have. We’re going to have fun with it and try to get better and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

