Scottsbluff's Frank/Robbins take fifth in state tennis championships

LINCOLN — The Scottsbluff boys tennis team finished 11th at the Class B State Tennis Championships on Friday led by the No. 1 doubles team of Lincoln Frank and Porter Robbins.
After a first round bye, Frank and Robbins earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Crete’s Jaxson Dittmer and Travis Sweeney. Kearney Catholic’s Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock downed Frank and Robbins 6-4, 6-3.
In the consolation bracket, Frank and Robbins won 8-2 over Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger and Brady McGerr, and downed Beatrice’s Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag 8-4 to claim fifth place.
Also in No. 1 doubles, Gering’s team of Noah Moreno and Kaid Ybarra lost 6-3, 6-2 to Ralston’s Roy Buettenback and Kevin Kraemer. Waverly’s Jace Rice/Adam Haeffner took a 6-1, 1-6, 10-3 win over Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin/Kysen Walker.
In No. 2 doubles, Scottsbluff’s Aaron Schaff and Ethan Ramirez won 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 over York’s Andrew Baldridge and Andrew Sahling, who had defeated Gering’s Josiah Montanez and Brandon Jensen 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. The Bearcat duo of Schaff and Ramirez fell to Mount Michael Benedictine’s Colin Eich and Erik Kaps 6-1, 6-2. Schaff/Ramirez took an 8-5 win over Nebraska City’s Elijah McNeeley/Anthony Robinson in the consolation bracket, before falling 8-4 to Ty Dittbrenner/Max Meyer in the fifth place match.
In No. 1 singles, Gering’s Trent Davis took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Adams Central’s Owen Kershner in the first round before falling 7-5, 6-1 to York’s Andrew Hammer. Scottsbluff’s Barrett Frank won the first game 6-3, but dropped the last two 8-6 and 10-5 to South Sioux City’s Aiden DeBuhr in the first round. Brownell-Talbot/Concordia’s Ian Jenkins earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alliance’s Bryson Darveau.
In No. 2 singles action, David Karpf earned a first round win over Waverly’s Zachariah Hartman. Karpf won 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-5), 10-3. York’s Emmett Heiss won 6-0, 6-0 over Karpf in the second round.
Scottsbluff’s Kade Huck also earned a first-round win. Huck defeated Crete’s David Penate 6-1, 6-1 before falling 6-4, 6-3 to Lexington’s Greysen Strauss.
Alliance’s Carver Hauptman dropped his first round match 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 to Elkhorn’s William Ford.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!