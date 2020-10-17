Scottsbluff's Frank/Robbins take fifth in state tennis championships

LINCOLN — The Scottsbluff boys tennis team finished 11th at the Class B State Tennis Championships on Friday led by the No. 1 doubles team of Lincoln Frank and Porter Robbins.

After a first round bye, Frank and Robbins earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Crete’s Jaxson Dittmer and Travis Sweeney. Kearney Catholic’s Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock downed Frank and Robbins 6-4, 6-3.

In the consolation bracket, Frank and Robbins won 8-2 over Lincoln Christian’s Blake Boerger and Brady McGerr, and downed Beatrice’s Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag 8-4 to claim fifth place.

Also in No. 1 doubles, Gering’s team of Noah Moreno and Kaid Ybarra lost 6-3, 6-2 to Ralston’s Roy Buettenback and Kevin Kraemer. Waverly’s Jace Rice/Adam Haeffner took a 6-1, 1-6, 10-3 win over Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin/Kysen Walker.