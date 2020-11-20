Scottsbluff's Kelley, Gering's Schlaepfer and Seiler named to Super State teams

Based on the strength of their finish in the Class B State Golf Tournament, Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer were named to the Nebraska Coaches Association’s Girl Golf Super-State team.
“It was an honor to be named to the Super State team this year. I worked really hard over the summer and it paid off this season,” Kelley said.
Schlaepfer said she was honored as well.
“For me, personally, to be on the Nebraska Coaches Association Super State team is an honor. Not many athletes get the chance to be nominated for this team, so making it on the team is an absolute honor,” she said.
Kelley said, while it was honor to be named to the Super State team, she won’t be focused on that next season.
“I don’t think it will add any pressure because I always try to do my best in every tournament. I know some tournaments will be better than others, but my goal is to always compete to the best of my ability,” she said. “I try not to think about what happened in the past and put my full focus on the tournament that I’m competing in.”
Schlaepfer said being named to Super State is indicative of the talented athletes in western Nebraska.
“With Anna Kelley and I making the team, it shows that sports our here are just as competitive as sports back east,” she said. “It shows that golf out in western Nebraska is awesome. Also, with Scottsbluff wining back-to-back state championships, it shows that western Nebraska is (able to compete with teams in eastern Nebraska).”
Schlaepfer said she had a great senior season.
“Overall, I had a fantastic season,” she said. “I was able to beat personal goals, and I was able to set a new school record (by shooting a 69). Even though I fell short at the state championship, my high school golf career ended full of achievements and memories.”
In girls cross country, Gering’s Maddie Seiler dominated the competition in winning the Class B state title. Seiler was named to the NCA’s Super State team based on her finish at the state meet.
Seiler’s brother Peyton Seiler earned a spot on the All-State team in Class B. Sidney’s Daniel Bashtovoi was named to the Class C All-State team.
In Class B boys tennis, Scottsbluff’s Lincoln Frank, Ethan Ramirez, Porter Robbins and Aaron Schaaf earned honorable mention, as did Gering’s Trent Davis and David Karpf.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!