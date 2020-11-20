Scottsbluff's Kelley, Gering's Schlaepfer and Seiler named to Super State teams

Based on the strength of their finish in the Class B State Golf Tournament, Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer were named to the Nebraska Coaches Association’s Girl Golf Super-State team.

“It was an honor to be named to the Super State team this year. I worked really hard over the summer and it paid off this season,” Kelley said.

Schlaepfer said she was honored as well.

“For me, personally, to be on the Nebraska Coaches Association Super State team is an honor. Not many athletes get the chance to be nominated for this team, so making it on the team is an absolute honor,” she said.

Kelley said, while it was honor to be named to the Super State team, she won’t be focused on that next season.

“I don’t think it will add any pressure because I always try to do my best in every tournament. I know some tournaments will be better than others, but my goal is to always compete to the best of my ability,” she said. “I try not to think about what happened in the past and put my full focus on the tournament that I’m competing in.”

Schlaepfer said being named to Super State is indicative of the talented athletes in western Nebraska.