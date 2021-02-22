Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia wins fourth state championship

Garcia bumped up to 113 for his sophomore campaign. That year, he picked up a 5-2 decision over Cozad’s Jace Russman in the Class B title match.

Last year, Garcia faced Ruff for the first time with the state championship on the line. Garcia won the 120 pound title with a 4-2 win in sudden victory.

Of the four titles, Garcia this year’s mean the most to him.

“It is kind of like I’m trading in (past tournaments) with smaller crowds for my family and (my teammates who qualified for) state this year,” he said. “Usually, it’s just my mom and dad and some of my family members. I had a bunch of my family members (there this year). A lot of people that came down to watch their kids. It was just a great experience to have all those people with me cheering me. The crowd was awesome.”

Garcia said he hasn’t fully processed being a four-time state champion.

“I felt a big relief after I won,” he said. “It still really hasn’t hit me. It’s slowly hitting me. I kind of teared up, but I haven’t really cried. It just feels surreal, right now.”

Garcia said it was great for the Panhandle that he and Ruff wrestled twice for a state title.