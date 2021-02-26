Seacat sophomore finishes 24th in the 500 Yard Freestyle at state meet

LINCOLN — The Seacats’ Patricia Woolsey shaved seconds off her fastest time in the 500 Yard Freestyle in the NSAA State Swimming Championships on Friday.
Woolsey, who is a sophomore at Gering High School, went into the meet with a personal best time of 5:39.43.
In the first heat of the preliminaries, Woolsey swam a 5:37.32 to finish in 24th place.
First-year Seacats coach Will Morgan said Woolsey did well in the meet.
“Patricia swam a really good race at today’s prelims,” he said. “She got second in her heat and dropped two seconds from her best time this season.”
Woolsey, though, didn’t qualify for the second day of the state meet.
“Overall she got 24th place so she won’t be returning tomorrow for finals,” he said.
Woolsey — the only Seacat who qualified for the state meet this year — was competing for the second time in the state championships after qualifying last year in two relay events.
Before this season, Woolsey said she had only dabbled in the 500 Freestyle.
“Last year, was my first year ever swimming in the 500,” she said. “I only swam it once. I swam it in almost seven minutes. This year, I was swimming five minutes. I’ve been swimming for a long time but last year was the first time (I swam the 500 Freestyle) as a competitive event.”
Having primarily swam in shorter races, Woolsey said the 500 Free grew on her.
““My other events seemed a lot easier just because they were shorter, but the 500 kind of became a strong point,” she said.
Morgan said Woolsey has a bright future for the Seacats.
“As a rising sophomore, we are proud of her and look forward to seeing how she does in the rest of her high school career,” he said.
Next season, Woolsey will have some high expectations as one of the strongest competitors on the team, Morgan said.
“We keep track of everybody’s best times, for the girls and for the guys, too. She has some of the best times on our team. That goes across the board. I have to say she’s one of our stronger swimmers. She’s been swimming a lot longer compared to some of the other kids. Some of them just started in high school. I think, really, she’s a great overall swimmer for us. As she goes on into her junior and senior year we’ll see a lot more improvement and making a lot more of those (personal best) individual times,” Morgan said.