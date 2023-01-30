Seacats' Patricia Woolsey hits state-qualifying mark in 500 free in Omaha

OMAHA — The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats swim program had a strong showing individually at the Omaha Westside Invite Friday and Saturday in Omaha with plenty of top times.

Overall, the girls and boys swimmers finished ninth in the competitive team standings.

The Seacats will have a busy week this week as they will have meet in Grand Island on Tuesday and then a weekend trip to McCook.

“The Westside Invitational was a challenging meet for our swimmers, however, we were able to walk away with some big victories,” Seacats coach Vanessa Woolsey said. “Our swimmers continued to take off time and get state qualifying times. We could not be prouder of their accomplishments at this meet.”

The Seacats girls took ninth out of 12 teams, finishing with 19 points. Omaha Westside captured the team title with 511 points followed by Marian High School with 335.

Woolsey said there were plenty of exciting times and finishes among the girlx races.

Patricia Woolsey earned an automatic qualifying time to the state meet in the 500 Free. Woolsey placed fifth in 5 minutes, 28.87 seconds.

In addition, the 200 medley relay team of Woolsey, Margo Bowles, Megan Kicken and Aspen Jagers took 11th with a time of 2:08.99.

Those same individuals also finished 11th in the 200 free relay (1:52.56) and 12th in the 400 free relay in 4:16.63.

Bowles also performed well in the 100 back, taking 19th in 1:12.04,

The Seacats finished ninth in the boys competition with 35 points. Elkhorn Aquatics took the team title with 405 points, eight more than Omaha Westside.

Notable performances included the 200 medley relay (Dien Nguyen, Maddux Janecek, Wisley Mooc, and Tyler Fogle, which placed ninth tin 1:49.03.

Mooc also was 13th in the 100 butterfly (59.22), while Fogle took 20th in the 100 free (57.07).

The Seacats’ Gage Newberry was 13th in the 500 free (6:22.65).

In addition, Janacek was 14th in the 100 breats (1:10.13), while Nguyen and Aiden Newberry were 10th and 19th, respectively, in the 100 back.. Nguyen’s posted a mark of 1:00.24 and Newberry 1:11.85.

The 200 free relay (Fogle, Harrison Maser, Nguyen, and Mooc) was 10th (1:37.54), and that same group was sixth in the 400 free relay in (3:38.55) with a time of 1:37.54.