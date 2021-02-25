Seacats’ Woolsey ready for state meet

The state meet won’t be any more nerve wracking than the rest of the season, she said.

“It was just a little stressful, because if one of us got COVID, all of us would have to quarantine, whether we liked it or not,” Woolsey said.

She said them had to quarantine a few times during the year.

First-year Seacat head coach Will Morgan said Woolsey is one of the team’s strongest competitors.

“We keep track of ev erybody’s best times, for the girls and for the guys, too She has some of the best times on our team. That goes across the board. I have to say she’s one of our stronger swimmers. She’s been swimming a lot longer compared to some of the other kids. Some of them just started in high school. I think, really, she’s a great overall swimmer for us. As she goes on into her junior and senior year we’ll see a lot more improvement and making a lot more of those (personal best) individual times,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Woolsey has the talent to have a strong showing at the state meet.