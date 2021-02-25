Seacats’ Woolsey ready for state meet

After competing at last year’s state meet in relay races, the Seacats’ Paricia Woolsey will dive into this year’s meet in an individual event.
Last year, Woolsey was part of the Seacats 200 and 400 Yard Freestyle relays.
This season, Woolsey will be competing in the 500 Freestyle, an event she is relatively new to despite having been a competitive swimmer for nine years.
It was quite different from the shorter races she had competed in the past, she said.
“My other events seemed a lot easier just because they were shorter, but the 500 kind of became a strong point,” she said.
She said she has vastly improved in the event since last season.
“Last year, was my first year ever swimming in the 500,” she said. “I only swam it once. I swam it in almost seven minutes. This year, I was swimming five minutes. I’ve been swimming for a long time but last year was the first time (I swam the 500 Freestyle) as a competitive event.”
Woolsey said this year’s meet will be a new experience for her, making it a little more nerve wracking.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I am this year,” she said. “Last year, I had an entire team and my sister behind me to make sure that I got there and did it right. This year, there’s nobody else there.”
The state meet won’t be any more nerve wracking than the rest of the season, she said.
“It was just a little stressful, because if one of us got COVID, all of us would have to quarantine, whether we liked it or not,” Woolsey said.
She said them had to quarantine a few times during the year.
First-year Seacat head coach Will Morgan said Woolsey is one of the team’s strongest competitors.
“We keep track of ev erybody’s best times, for the girls and for the guys, too She has some of the best times on our team. That goes across the board. I have to say she’s one of our stronger swimmers. She’s been swimming a lot longer compared to some of the other kids. Some of them just started in high school. I think, really, she’s a great overall swimmer for us. As she goes on into her junior and senior year we’ll see a lot more improvement and making a lot more of those (personal best) individual times,” Morgan said.
Morgan said Woolsey has the talent to have a strong showing at the state meet.
“Cutting (three minutes off your) time isn’t really unheard of,” he said. “You definitely see it in the shorter events like the 50. You’re gonna cut a lot less time because it’s just a shorter event. In the 500, I think she did awesome. I think it’s awesome to see her cut that much time from last year. This year she even cut even more time, and she’s still cutting time in practice. I’m super excited.”
Morgan said he has high hopes for Woolsey.
“I definitely would like her to make finals, which is top eight,”he said. “We’ve been looking at times from last year, and with how she’s doing in practice it’s definitely a possibility.”
Woolsey will compete in the first of four heats in the preliminaries having qualified with a season best time of 5:39.43.