Second-half surge carries Bridgeport girls; fourth-quarter run lifts Chadron boys

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport girls and Chadron boys basketball teams both were boosted by late runs Tuesday night.

A second-half surge fueled the undefeated Bulldog girls in a 72-39 victory over Chadron, while a big fourth quarter powered the Cardinal boys to a 40-30 win against Bridgeport.

In the girls’ contest, the Cardinals held a 35-34 lead on the unbeaten Bulldogs with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter, but Class C-1’s top-ranked team ended the game on a 38-4 run to improve to 15-0 on the season.

Bridgeport trailed for much of the first half as Chadron knocked down its first four 3-pointers to build a 14-8 lead.

The Cardinals extended their lead to seven points twice in the second period. However, a 10-2 run capped by a steal and layup from Ella Schluterbusch gave Bridgeport a brief 23-22 lead.

Chadron regained its advantage at the break as Demi Ferguson sank her second 3-pointer of the half.

Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen didn’t like how his squad started out.

“We were not ready to play,” Kuhlen said. “You get to a point where maybe you believe your press clippings or maybe you just don’t feel like playing on a certain night. Whatever it was, our defense was really close to pathetic there in the first half. We gave up four (3-pointers) to start out the game and we were chasing the ball instead of doing what we were supposed to do.”

Things remained tight early in the second half as the teams combined for seven lead changes in the third quarter. But back-to-back buckets by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl pushed Bridgeport in front for the remainder of the action.

The Bulldogs ended the quarter on an 8-0 run.

Bridgeport extended its cushion to double figures after Loomis-Goltl converted two more consecutive baskets in the paint followed by a 3-pointer from Mackenzie Liakos.

Bridgeport’s defense held Chadron to just two points in the final quarter while putting up 30.

“They finished the game right, but we can’t play the game that way,” Kuhlen said. “You put yourself in jeopardy too easily. Thankfully, we figured things out before it was too late.”

Loomis-Goltl, who set a school record for points scored in a game against Hershey on Saturday, led all scorers with 30. Her sister, Olivia Loomis-Goltl, followed right behind with 22. Schluterbusch added nine points for the Bulldogs.

Chadron (8-9) was led in scoring by Laney Klemke with nine points. Ferguson and Taverra Sayaloune both finished with six.

In the boys game, Chadron outscored Bridgeport 13-5 in the final eight minutes to record the victory

Two straight baskets by Xander Provance and a 3-pointer from Broc Berry helped the Cardinals go on a decisive 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter

The Cardinals led 14-10 at halftime after Bridgeport held an 8-3 advantage after the first quarter.

Provance led all scorers in the game with 14 points. Gage Wild followed with eight and Berry tallied seven for the Cardinals (7-9)

Freshman Gage Nein paced Bridgeport offensively with nine points. Kolby Lussetto and Kason Loomis both added six points each for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 9-6.

Both schools will return to action on Friday. Bridgeport travels to Hershey, while Chadron hosts Sidney.

Girls

Chadron (39):

Jaleigh McCartney 5, Demi Ferguson 6, Ashlyn Morrison 2, Makinley Fuller 2, Marlee Pinnt 5, Laney Klemke 9, Sophia Wess 2, Taverra Sayaloune 6, Haylee Wild 2.

Bridgeport (72):

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 22, Brooklyn Mohrman 2, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 30, Grace Dean 4.

Boys

Chadron (40):

Tyler Spotted Elk 2, Broc Berry 7, Brady Daniels 2, Gage Wild 8, Trey Hendrickson 5, Xander Provance 14, Talon Jelinek 2.

Bridgeport (30):

Kolby Lussetto 6, Kason Loomis 6, Bohdi Dohse 2, Logan Metz 2, Gage Nein 9, Nik Weibert 5.