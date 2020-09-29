Shallenberger pitches Scottsbluff past Chadron

Scottsbluff senior Kymber Shallenberger pitched four solid innings giving up just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts to help the Scottsbluff softball team earn an 11-2 victory over Chadron on senior night Tuesday in Scottsbluff.
The win improves the Bearcats to 25-7 entering Class B district play. The 25 wins for the Bearcats is the most wins by any Class B team this season.
First year head coach Dan Fox said Chadron was able to hold the Bearcat bats down a little bit in the first couple of innings, but his girls did a good job of adjusting as the game went on.
“I think Chadron did a good job. They had a pitcher that threw some different pitcher and was a little bit slower than we were used to, so I thought the girls did a good job of adjusting,” he said. “We’re one of those teams that going to be hard to stop in seven innings. We’re going to score some runs on you.”
Scottsbluff took the early lead when Mariyah Avila delivered a bunt single in the first and came around to steal home for the first run of the contest.
Chadron buckled down, though, holding the Bearcats off the plate in the second inning to keep the game in reach.
However, the Bearcat offense shook off the rust in the bottom of the third, scratching out four runs on a single from senior Avery Fox, a triple from Taryn Spady and a double from senior Madison Johnston to extend the Scottsbluff lead to 5-0.
Chadron showed a glimmer of hope in the top of the fourth when the Cardinals plated a pair of runs in the frame to cut the Scottsbluff lead to 5-2 heading into the home half of the inning.
Scottsbluff finished things off in the bottom of the fourth with singles from Brady Laucomer, Alex Jones and Johnston and the final six runs to close the book on the game. Jones accounted for two RBIs in the inning.
Fox was very pleased with Shallenberger’s performance in her final regular season home game as a Bearcat.
“Kymber. Man I wish I had three more years with her because I think she’s getting better and better,” he said. “I think if you want to talk about the most improved pitcher from the beginning to now, I’ll put her against anybody around here. She has just been awesome.”
Fox added that having two pitchers in his arsenal, Shallenberger and fellow senior Avery Fox, is just what Scottsbluff needs to be successful in the post season.
“At the beginning of the year I said I was looking for two pitchers who will throw strikes,” he said. “That’s exactly what we have and they match up well against a lot of other teams. That’s what we need to slow the other teams down and allow our offense to score runs.”
The 11 runs by the Bearcats came from 11 hits led by Jones and Johnston, who finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored each. Johnston also finished with a double in the contest. Sasha Paez and Reagan Churchill also had good nights for the Bearcats with Paez going 1-for-3 with a double two runs scored, while Churchill finished 1-for-1 with a RBI double and a walk. Spady added a triple with a RBI and a run scored, while Fox went 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Avila 1-for-4 with four stolen bases and two runs scored, and Laucomer 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Both teams will next be in action on Monday in the Class B, District 10 tournament at Scottsbluff High School.
Chadron 000 20x x — 2 5 5
Scottsbluff 104 6xx — 11 11 1
WP — Kymber Shallenberger, LP — A. Swinney.
2B — Scottsbluff (Reagan Churchill, Sasha Paez, Madison Johnston). Chadron (J. Downing).
3B — Scottsbluff (Taryn Spady).
