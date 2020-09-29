Shallenberger pitches Scottsbluff past Chadron

Chadron showed a glimmer of hope in the top of the fourth when the Cardinals plated a pair of runs in the frame to cut the Scottsbluff lead to 5-2 heading into the home half of the inning.

Scottsbluff finished things off in the bottom of the fourth with singles from Brady Laucomer, Alex Jones and Johnston and the final six runs to close the book on the game. Jones accounted for two RBIs in the inning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fox was very pleased with Shallenberger’s performance in her final regular season home game as a Bearcat.

“Kymber. Man I wish I had three more years with her because I think she’s getting better and better,” he said. “I think if you want to talk about the most improved pitcher from the beginning to now, I’ll put her against anybody around here. She has just been awesome.”

Fox added that having two pitchers in his arsenal, Shallenberger and fellow senior Avery Fox, is just what Scottsbluff needs to be successful in the post season.

“At the beginning of the year I said I was looking for two pitchers who will throw strikes,” he said. “That’s exactly what we have and they match up well against a lot of other teams. That’s what we need to slow the other teams down and allow our offense to score runs.”