Sidney boys, Chadron girls take team titles at Bayard B-C-D meet

BAYARD — The Sidney boys and the Chadron girls earned big wins in the Bayard B-C-D track and field meet on Friday, May 7.
They Sidney boys won eight of the 17 events in the boys division.
Connor Hartzler took home two golds for the Raiders. Hartzler took first in the 110-meter Hurdles with a time of 15.97, and ran the 300-meter Hurdles in 42.17 to pick up the win.
Sidney’s Treyson Johnstone and Jackson Russell took first and second in the 400. Johnstone edged out Russell with times of 52.92 and 53.16.
The Raiders claimed the top three spots in the 800 with Mitchell Deer taking the gold, followed by teammates Cameron Brauer in second and Johnstone in third.
In the 3,200, Daniel Bashtovoi ran away with the title with a blistering time of 10:23.32 ahead of Garden County’s Michael Christiansen at 11:07.88.
The Sidney 4x100 relay team of Sawyer Dickman, Jacob Dowse, Jackson Russell and Luke Holly claimed first with a time of 45.65.
Dowse also claimed the high jump title with a leap of 6-feet, 4-inches, and teammate Cameron Leeling won the long jump at 10-10.
Chadron’s Chayton Bynes was also a double gold medalist winning the 100 with a time of 11.34 and jumped 43-7 for the triple jump title. His mark in the triple jump was a personal record.
Bynes said he started the season on a strong note with a triple jump of 42-4.75 in Ogallala.
“Then I started going down really hard,” he said.
Bynes, though, said he’s put in some hard work over the last few weeks to get his distances up on his jumps. He said he hopes to jump at least 44-feet by the end of the season.
In the girls division, Chadron’s Tatum Bailey won the high jump and triple jump to lead the Cardinals to the team title. Bailey cleared 5-4 in the high jump. In the triple jump, Bailey edged teammate Jayrah Ngoi for the title. Bailey had a leap of 33-11.25 and Ngoi’s best jump was 33-2.25.
Also picking up golds for Chadron were Kyndall Carnahan in the 800 and the 4x800 relay team of Makinley Fuller, Carnahan, Emma Witte and Mackenzie Anderson.
Sidney’s Karly Sylvester again dominated the throws winning the shot put with a throw of 40-11.5, and 121-9 for the discus title.
Bayard’s Dani Harter and Kierra Miller each picked up a pair of golds.
Harter took gold in the 100 and 200. Miller won the 1,600 and 3,200.
Bayard B-C-D Track and Field Results
Boys Team Scores
1, Sidney, 155; 2, Chadron, 122; 3, Alliance, 89; 4, Garden County, 65; 5, Morrill, 52; 6, Mitchell, 41; 7, Bridgeport, 40; 8, Bayard, 39; 9, Hemingford, 24; 10, Hay Springs, 18; 11, Crawford
Girls Team Scores
1, Chadron, 129; 2, Sidney, 104; 3, Alliance, 91; 4, Bayard, 82; 5, Crawford, 59; 6, Bridgeport, 55; 7, Hemingford, 34; 8, Sioux County, 30; 9, Hay Springs, 24; 10, Mitchell, 17; 11, Garden County, 15; 12, Morrill, 14
Boys Results
100 Meters
1, Chayton Bynes, 11.34a, Chadron; 2, Daemon Avilez, 11.46aPR, Bayard; 3, Jiesinh Sayaloune, 11.62a, Chadron; 4, Mark Bartlett, 11.82a, Morrill; 5, Michael Sorenson, 11.86aPR, Chadron
200 Meters
1, Brian Turek, 23.13aPR, Hemingford; 2, Carson Bair, 23.64aPR, Alliance; 3, Isak Doty, 23.75aPR, Sidney; 4, Mark Bartlett, 24.43a, Morrill; 5, Xander Provance, 24.88a, Chadron
400 Meters
1, Treyson Johnstone, 52.92aPR, Sidney; 2, Jackson Russell, 53.16aPR, Sidney; 3, Devin Hughes, 53.99aPR, Alliance; 4, Cameron Brauer, 54.43aPR, Sidney; 5, Jaxon Bair, 54.52aPR, Alliance
800 Meters
1, Mitchell Deer, 2:24.07a, Sidney; 2, Cameron Brauer, 2:25.22a, Sidney; 3, Treyson Johnstone, 2:27.86a, Sidney; 4, Colton Holthus, 2:32.97aSR, Garden County; 5, Zach Araujo, 2:41.44aPR, Bayard
1600 Meters
1, Carter Ryan, 5:00.52aPR, Chadron; 2, Elijah Conley, 5:02.28aPR, Bridgeport; 3, Alec Garcia, 5:08.22aPR, Alliance; 4, Ben Cassatt-Reina, 5:17.99a, Alliance; 5, Michael Christiansen, 5:22.66a, Garden County
3200 Meters
1, Daniel Bashtovoi, 10:23.32aPR, Sidney; 2, Michael Christiansen, 11:07.88a, Garden County; 3, Alec Garcia, 11:15.39a, Alliance; 4, Gunner Roberson, 11:28.47aPR, Garden County; 5, Gavin Sloan, 11:31.62a, Chadron
110m Hurdles - 39”
1, Connor Hartzler, 15.97a, Sidney; 2, Garrett Reece, 16.21a, Chadron; 3, Rhett Cullers, 16.36a, Chadron; 4, Trever Terrall, 16.43a, Sidney; 5, Bryce Seier, 16.63a, Morrill
300m Hurdles - 36”
1, Connor Hartzler, 42.17a, Sidney; 2, Jace Phillips, 43.20aPR, Bridgeport; 3, Garrett Reece, 43.56a, Chadron; 4, Dillon Christiansen, 44.42a, Garden County; 5, Rhett Cullers, 44.48a, Chadron
4x100 Relay
1, SIDNEY — Sawyer Dickman, Jacob Dowse, Jackson Russell, Luke Holly, 45.65a; 2, CHADRON, 46.73a; 3, ALLIANCE — Isaiah Dagnan, Carson Bair, Devin Hughes, Jonah Amill, 47.09a, Alliance; 4, BAYARD — Quintin Hassel, Christian Leonard, Jack Kildow, Daemon Avilez, 47.53a, Bayard; 5, HEMINGFORD — Cody Rathjen, Brian Turek, John Ansley, Ethan Specht, 48.89a, Hemingford
4x400 Relay
1, GARDEN COUNTY — Dillon Christiansen, Cole Coss, Johnny Vargas, Colton Holthus, 3:50.15a: 2, ALLIANCE — Mario Rodriguez, Carson Bair, Devin Hughes, Jaxon Bair, 3:54.33a; 3, MORRILL — Michael Morgan, Daniel Kohel, Bryce Seier, Luke Ott, 4:01.71a: 4, BAYARD — Zach Araujo, Kolby Houchin, Brock Burry, Andrew Gaul, 4:15.16A
4x800 Relay
1, GARDEN COUNTY — Johnny Vargas, Colton Holthus, Zeke Christiansen, Michael Christiansen, 8:56.72a; 2, ALLIANCE — Danny Steele, Ben Cassatt-Reina, Aiden Hancock, Alec Garcia, 9:01.40a; 3, CHADRON — Carter Ryan, Daniel Wellnitz, Gavin Sloan, Nathan Burch, 9:18.43a; 4, BAYARD —Zach Araujo, Trenton Carrizales, Hunter Miller, Warlance Eagle Hawk, 9:42.84a; 5, SIDNEY — Tre Canas, Micah Schneider, Luke Uhlir, Aiden cJenkins, 9:50.65a
Shot Put - 12lb
1, Isaiah Martinez, 47-03.50, Alliance; 2, Cody Hall, 47-01.50, Chadron; 3, Jarek Anderson, 43-05.50, Chadron; 4, Michael Morgan, 43-01.00PR, Morrill; 5, Isaiah Guerue, 42-04.00PR, Morrill
Discus - 1.6kg
1, Isaiah Guerue, 138-07PR, Morrill; 2, Isaiah Martinez, 129-04, Alliance; 3, Bryce Seier, 127-08.50PR, Morrill; 4, Seth Wilfred, 126-11, Mitchell; 5, Michael Morgan, 121-02PR, Morrill
High Jump
1, Jacob Dowse, 6-04.00, Sidney; 2, Francisco Barrios, 6-01.00PR, Mitchell; 3, Sawyer Dickman, 5-11.00, Sidney; 4, Cameron Leeling, 5-09.00, Sidney; 4, Chayton Bynes, 5-09.00, Chadron; 4, Daemon Avilez, 5-09.00, Bayard
Pole Vault
1, Jackson Allen, 12-06.00, Mitchell; 2, Bryce Hodsden, 12-00.00PR, Mitchell; 3, Evan Hill, 11-06.00PR, Bridgeport; 4, Ethan Specht, 11-00.00, Hemingford; 5, Brayden Shaw, 11-00.00PR, Sidney
Long Jump
1, Cameron Leeling, 20-10.00, Sidney; 2, Charles Twarling, 20-07.00PR, Hay Springs; 3, Chayton Bynes, 20-03.00, Chadron; 4, Dillon Metz, 20-01.50, Bridgeport; 5, Michael Sorenson, 19-10.50PR, Chadron
Triple Jump
1, Chayton Bynes, 43-07.00PR, Chadron; 2, Jaxon Bair, 39-03.00PR, Alliance; 3, Cole Coss, 38-06.50, Garden County; 4, Damien Beatson, 37-09.00PR, Sidney; 5, Brody Blome, 37-08.50, Mitchell
GIRLS RESULTS
100 Meters
1, Dani Harter, 13.07aPR, Bayard; 2, Dalli Anders, 13.21aPR, Crawford; 3, Logan Holly, 13.26a, Sidney; 4, Sydney Nein, 13.34aPR, Bridgeport; 5, Kamry Kramer, 13.40a, Garden County
200 Meters
1, Dani Harter, 27.05aPR, Bayard; 2, Dalli Anders, 27.14aPR, Crawford; 3, Skylar Edmund, 27.29aPR, Sioux County; 4, Mia Skinner, 27.59aPR, Hay Springs; 5, Brooklin Hess, 27.65a, Morrill
400 Meters
1, Mia Skinner, 1:01.54a, Hay Springs; 2, Dianna Kollars, 1:02.15a, Alliance; 3, Riley Lawrence, 1:03.80a, Alliance; 4, Cambree Schmaltz, 1:06.05a, Bayard; 5, Jacey Garrett, 1:07.29a, Chadron
800 Meters
1, Kyndall Carnahan, 2:31.14aPR, Chadron; 2, Jillian Brennan, 2:35.54aPR, Crawford; 3, Demi Ferguson, 2:36.32aPR, Chadron; 4, Leila Tewahade, 2:37.60aSR, Chadron; 5, Britney Klein, 2:37.76aPR, Sioux County
1600 Meters
1, Kierra Miller, 5:59.44a, Bayard; 2, Mikayla Seebohm, 6:03.76a, Alliance; 3, Madison Swanson, 6:08.04a, Crawford; 4, Aliyah Mills, 6:10.04aPR, Chadron; 5, Britney Klein, 6:18.95a, Sioux County
3200 Meters
1, Kierra Miller, 13:02.31a, Bayard; 2, Carlye Kresl, 13:26.22aPR, Hemingford; 3, Mackenzie Anderson, 13:26.99a, Chadron; 4, Jenju Peters, 13:51.54a, Sidney; 5, Sarah Lang, 13:54.06a, Bridgeport
100m Hurdles - 33”
1, Chloe Ahrens, 15.90aPR, Sidney; 2, Tatum Bailey, 16.94aPR, Chadron; 3, Macala Hood, 17.81a, Alliance; 4, Makinley Fuller, 18.29a, Chadron; 5, TruLee White, 18.66aPR, Bayard
300m Hurdles - 30”
1, Kylah Vogel, 50.79aPR, Crawford; 2, Macala Hood, 51.33aPR, Alliance; 3, Joslyn Hopkins, 51.52a, Bayard; 4, Makinley Fuller, 52.77a, Chadron; 5, Karlee Juhnke, 53.25a, Sioux County
4x100 Relay
1, ALLIANCE — Kaitlyn Schulze, Dianna Kollars, Kenna Montes, Amauri Browning, 51.81a; 2, SIDNEY — Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Karsyn Leeling, Logan Holly, 52.06a; 3, BAYARD — Ashley Garza, Danika Hassel, Cambree Schmaltz, Dani Harter, 53.18a; 4, CRAWFORD — Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Morgan Jones, 53.67a; 5, BRIDGEPORT — Alexis Hill, Brooklyn Mohrman, Lindsie Leithead, Sydney Nein, 54.71a
4x400 Relay
1, ALLIANCE — Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes, Dianna Kollars, Amauri Browning, 4:13.12a; 2, SIDNEY — Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Morgan Jaggers, Talissa Tanquary, 4:14.51a; 3, CRAWFORD — Dalli Anders, Kylah Vogel, Morgan Jones, Jillian Brennan, 4:26.13a; 4, CHADRON — Demi Ferguson, Jazzy Munyiri, Jacey Garrett, Micaiah Fuller, 4:34.01a; 5, SIOUX COUNTY — Karlee Juhnke, Kodie Rempp, Britney Klein, Skylar Edmund, 4:34.86a, Sioux County
4x800 Relay
1, CHADRON — Makinley Fuller, Kyndall Carnahan, Emma Witte, Mackenzie Anderson, 10:20.80a; 2, SIDNEY — Talissa Tanquary, Morgan Jaggers, Jersie Misegadis, Lydia Peters, 10:21.17a; 3, ALLIANCE — Haylie Winter, Mikayla Seebohm, Angie Davis, Braelyn Shrewsbury, 10:49.52a; 4, CRAWFORD — Madison Swanson, Cambrea Vogel, Halee Wasserburger, Kiera Brennan, 11:13.03a; 5, BRIDGEORT — Sarah Lang, Claire Linders, Bethany Nichols, Brooklyn Mohrman, 11:37.12a, Bridgeport
Shot Put - 4kg
1, Karly Sylvester, 40-11.50, Sidney; 2, Reagan Biesecker, 36-01.00, Sidney; 3, Lexi Fiscus, 31-11.00, Bayard; 4, Olivia Knapp, 31-10.50, Alliance; 5, Caitlyn Blackstone, 31-05.00, Mitchell
Discus - 1kg
1, Karly Sylvester, 121-09, Sidney; 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 115-02, Bridgeport; 3, Landrie Nelson, 103-08PR, Hemingford; 4, Delanie Namuth, 100-00, Sidney; 5, Jaiden Steiner, 96-01PR, Morrill
High Jump
1, Tatum Bailey, 5-04.00, Chadron; 2, Karsyn Leeling, 5-02.00, Sidney; 3, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 5-00.00, Bridgeport; 4, Grace Pyle, 4-10.00, Chadron; 5, Margaret Clinger, 4-10.00PR, Bridgeport
Pole Vault
1, Rheagan Stanley, 8-06.00, Sidney; 2, Brynna Ross, 8-00.00, Sidney; 3, Emma Robbins, 7-06.00, Mitchell; 4, Alexis Hill, 7-00.00PR, Bridgeport; 5, Rylie Wright, 6-00.00, Hemingford
Long Jump
1, Kamry Kramer, 15-05.75, Garden County; 2, Joslyn Hopkins, 15-03.50, Bayard; 3, Jayrah Ngoi, 15-01.50, Chadron; 4, Leyton Schnell, 15-00.50, Alliance; 5, Amauri Browning, 15-00.00, Alliance
Triple Jump
1, Tatum Bailey, 33-11.25PR, Chadron; 2, Jayrah Ngoi, 33-02.25, Chadron; 3, Leyton Schnell, 32-07.00, Alliance; 4, Caani Banks, 31-10.00PR, Mitchell; 5, Kenli Boeselager, 31-02.50PR, Chadron