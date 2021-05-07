Sidney boys, Chadron girls take team titles at Bayard B-C-D meet

BAYARD — The Sidney boys and the Chadron girls earned big wins in the Bayard B-C-D track and field meet on Friday, May 7.

They Sidney boys won eight of the 17 events in the boys division.

Connor Hartzler took home two golds for the Raiders. Hartzler took first in the 110-meter Hurdles with a time of 15.97, and ran the 300-meter Hurdles in 42.17 to pick up the win.

Sidney’s Treyson Johnstone and Jackson Russell took first and second in the 400. Johnstone edged out Russell with times of 52.92 and 53.16.

The Raiders claimed the top three spots in the 800 with Mitchell Deer taking the gold, followed by teammates Cameron Brauer in second and Johnstone in third.

In the 3,200, Daniel Bashtovoi ran away with the title with a blistering time of 10:23.32 ahead of Garden County’s Michael Christiansen at 11:07.88.

The Sidney 4x100 relay team of Sawyer Dickman, Jacob Dowse, Jackson Russell and Luke Holly claimed first with a time of 45.65.

Dowse also claimed the high jump title with a leap of 6-feet, 4-inches, and teammate Cameron Leeling won the long jump at 10-10.