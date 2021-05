Sidney boys hold on to slim lead in the Class B team standings

LINCOLN — The Sidney boys go into the second day of the NSAA Class B Track and Field championships.

The Raiders have a slim 19-18 lead over Hastings.

Jacob Dowse led the way winning gold in the high jump. Dowse cleared 6-feet, 8-inches on his way to winning the high jump title by 2 inches.

Sidney’s 4x800 relay team ended second.

Cameron Leeling jumped 21-2.5 for eighth in the triple jump.

Gering’s Peyton Seiler finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:05.42. Nick Maag, of Scottsbluff, had a toss of 155-1 to take fourth in the discus.

The Sidney girls are sitting in seventh behind a strong performance by Karly Sylvester in the shot put. Sylvester is in first place heading into Saturday’s finals. She had a toss of 41-10.5.

Sylvester is also among the favorites to win gold in the discus.

In the 400, Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary and Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda earned a spot in the finals finishing seventh and eighth.