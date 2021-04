Sidney girls, boys take first at Mitchell Invite

MITCHELL — The Sidney girls and boys ran away with the team titles at the Mitchell Track and Field Invitational on Thursday.

The Raider girls finished with a team score of 162 for first place paced by Talissa Tanquary and Karly Sylvester.

Tanquary had a pair of first place finishes in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs. In the 800, Tanquary finished the course in 2:24.76, just ahead of Gering’s Madison Seiler at 2:29.74.

Tanquary and teammate Morgan Jaggers finished first and second in the 1,600. Tanquary ran a 5:41.25 and Jaggers finished in 5:44.88.

Sylvester threw the shot put 39 feet to finish ahead of teammate Reagan Biesecker who had a throw of 37-feet, 3-inches. Gering’s Nickie Todd had a throw of 32-6 for third place.

In the discus, Sylvester had a first-place throw of 126-8. Sidney’s Delanie Namuth ended in second with a toss of 101-10.

Sidney also claimed first place in the pole vault, long jump and triple jump.

Rheagan Stanley cleared 8-feet, 6-inches to claim the pole vault title, Karsyn Leeling won the long jump with a jump of 17-3 and Gabrielle Fortner took the triple jump title with a jump of 35-2.