Sidney overcomes early loss to win Western Conference title

Sidney shook off an early loss to Scottsbluff to earn the Western Conference Tournament championship on Saturday in Gering.

In the title game, Sidney took two hard-fought 25-21 wins over Chadron.

“When you see teams as many times as we see each other it’s always going to be a battle,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said.

Smith said she thinks the loss to Scottsbluff woke them up and motivated them for the rest of the tournament.

“Honestly, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get to the finals. We relied a lot on Gering and what they did,” she said. “We’ve taken losses and you just kind of learn from it and move on.

“I think they realized that they hadn’t played their best this morning. We’re still kind of in that peaks and valley thing, and I think they just weren’t satisfied with their performance this morning.”

Sidney and Chadron face off again on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Chadron.

Smith said her team is improving, but still needs some work before the sub-district tournament.