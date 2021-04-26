Sidney’s Bashtovoi takes top honor at Best in the West Invite

Sidney’s Daniel Bashtovoi turned in a top notch performance to earn outstanding male athlete of the Best in the West Track and Field Invite on Monday at Scottsbluff High School’s Bearcat Stadium.
Bashtovoi won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, and was a member of the gold medal winning 4x800 relay team. In the 800, Bashtovoi ran a 1:59.98 to finish ahead of Lingle-Fort Laramie’s Kyland Fuller, ran a 4:39 in the 1,600 to edge teammate Cameron Brauer.
In the 4x800, Bashtovoi teamed with Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone and Cameron Brauer to take first place with a time of 8:36.55.
“I know it’s gonna be a tough schedule coming down the short times between races, but it’s really nice to have some good competition, nice track and good.” Bashtovoi said. “It was really fun. I’m looking forward to see what we can do next several weeks leading up to districts. I feel really good about where we are going into that final couple weeks of track.”
The Raiders’ Talissa Tanquary won the outstanding female honors, and Bashtovoi said he was proud of his and Tanquary’s accomplishment at the meet.
“I’m really excited for Talissa. As a freshman, we see what she can do. i’m really happy that we can represent Sidney track, especially not having a year last year. It’s feels really good to come back strong this year, for sure,” he said.
Mitchell’s Rylan Aguallo was a two-time champion at the meet winning the long jump with a leap of 21-3. He was also a part of the Tigers’ 4x100 relay team that claimed first with a time of 44.29, along with teammates Hayden Umble, Francisco Alvizar and Kadin Perez. He also tied for second in the 100 behind teammate Perez.
Aguallo said it was a great time to get his best long jump of the season.
“It means a lot this year. I’ve had some struggles,” he said. “I just switched my jump legs. I just switched my left to my right because of thigh and hamstring problems, and just some random stuff. To be able to pop something off over 21 feet is definitely a step in the right direction. Hopefully I can keep the momentum.”
Sidney senior Karly Sylvester won the shot put and discus competitions. She had a throw of 40-feet, 5.5-inches in the shot put, and 128-feet, 6-inches in the discus.
“It was really awesome (to win both events),” she said. “I, obviously, wish I could have PR’d something, but they’re both solid marks,” she said.
Best in the West Results
Boys Results
100 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Kadin Perez, 11.31aSR, Mitchell, 2, Anselmo Camacho, 11.45a, Scottsbluff, 2, Rylan Aguallo, 11.45a, Mitchell, 4, Caden Lewis, 11.69a, Morrill, 5, Ransen Wilkins, 11.71a, Scottsbluff, 6, Ryan Clapper, 11.73a, Southeast, 7, Alexander Galindo Longoria, 11.86a, Scottsbluff, 8, Daemon Avilez, 11.87a, Bayard
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Kadin Perez, 22.63aSR, Mitchell, 2, Anselmo Camacho, 23.10aPR, Scottsbluff, 3, Ryan Clapper, 23.18a, Southeast, 4, Ransen Wilkins, 23.50a, Scottsbluff, 5, Brian Turek, 23.65a, Hemingford, 6, Daemon Avilez, 23.71aPR, Bayard, 7, Brendan Flock, 24.08a, Torrington, 8, Alexander Galindo Longoria, 24.15a, Scottsbluff
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Mitchell Deer, 51.27aPR, Sidney, 2, Jacob Dowse, 53.26aPR, Sidney, 3, Jace Freeseman, 53.43aPR, Gordon-Rushville, 4, Lance Isaacs, 54.07a, Gering, 5, Francisco Alvizar, 54.40aPR, Mitchell, 6, Jackson Russell, 54.42a, Sidney, 7, Elijah Jackson, 54.46a, Gordon-Rushville, 12, Avery Wicker, FS, Scottsbluff
800 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Daniel Bashtovoi, 1:59.98aPR, Sidney, 2, Kyland Fuller, 2:01.23aPR, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 3, Treyson Johnstone, 2:05.04aPR, Sidney, 4, Tyson Klein, 2:05.68aPR, Scottsbluff, 5, Aydan Loya, 2:06.88aPR, Torrington, 6, Carmelo Ayala, 2:08.17aPR, Mitchell, 7, Thomas Muldoon, 2:08.60aPR, Potter-Dix Public, 8, Justin Ernest, 2:08.93aPR, Leyton, 9, Mitchell Deer, 2:09.44aPR, Sidney, 10, Lucas Moravec, 2:09.49aPR, Gering, 11, Jaden Schumacher, 2:12.64aSR, Mitchell
1600 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Daniel Bashtovoi, 4:39.00a, Sidney, 2, Cameron Brauer, 4:42.32a, Sidney, 3, Logan Andrews, 4:45.99aPR, Gering, 4, Peyton Seiler, 4:46.30aPR, Gering, 5, Hans Bastron, 4:46.98aPR, Scottsbluff, 6, Weston Cronk, 4:48.85aPR, Torrington, 7, Eli Marez, 4:52.69a, Gering, 8, Benjamin Roberts, 5:00.31aPR, Scottsbluff, 9, James Adams, 5:03.46a, Scottsbluff, 10, Lucas Moravec, 5:06.23a, Gering
3200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Peyton Seiler, 10:24.52a, Gering, 2, Colby Stockton, 10:41.27aPR, Burns, 3, Easton Anderson, 10:53.05aPR, Mitchell, 4, Alec Garcia, 11:01.00aPR, Alliance, 5, Michael Christiansen, 11:03.89aPR, Garden County, 6, Myles Wilson, 11:06.89a, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 7, Elijah Conley, 11:23.92aPR, Bridgeport, 8, Ben Cassatt-Reina, 11:46.11a, Alliance, 9, Wes Jacobs, 11:46.88a, Hay Springs, 10, Gavin Sloan, 11:47.37a, Chadron
110m Hurdles - 39” Varsity - Finals x
1, Jackson Ceplecha, 16.58a, Scottsbluff, 2, Connor Hartzler, 16.64a, Sidney, 3, Rhett Cullers, 16.70a, Chadron, 4, Scout Gamble, 16.98aPR, Leyton, 5, Trever Terrall, 16.99a, Sidney, 6, Bryce Seier, 17.00a, Morrill, 7, Garrett Reece, 17.56a, Chadron, 8, Josiah Mobley, 17.81aPR, Scottsbluff
300m Hurdles - 36” Varsity - Finals x
1, Connor Hartzler, 41.34aPR, Sidney, 2, Rhett Cullers, 42.17aPR, Chadron, 3, Garrett Reece, 42.61aPR, Chadron, 4, Cody Pierce, 42.88a, Torrington, 5, Nolan Spears, 44.76aPR, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6, Wyatt Hayward, 44.93aPR, Mitchell, 7, Dillon Christiansen, 45.07aPR, Garden County, 8, Bryce Seier, 46.27a, Morrill
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1, MITCHELL — Rylan Aguallo, Hayden Umble, Francisco Alvizar, Kadin Perez, 44.29a; 2, SCOTTSBLUFF — Anselmo Camacho, Tyrone Shanks, Ransen Wilkins, Alexander Galindo Longoria, 44.30a; 3, GERING — Brady Radzymski, Lance Isaacs, Eli Thompson
Tyler Garrett, 45.19a,; 4, BURNS — Conor Manlove, Cody Hape, Jackson Kirkbride, Matt Ashworth, 45.39a; 5, CHADRON — Jiesinh Sayaloune, Xander Provance, Michael Sorenson, Chayton Bynes, 45.50a; 6, GORDON-RUSHVILLE — Ellis Livingston, Donovan Fillmore, Mac Ballard, Elijah Jackson, 45.81a; 7, ALLIANCE — Nolan Nagaki, Carson Bair, Keegan Grant, Devin Hughes, 45.82a; 8, SIDNEY — Sawyer Dickman, Jacob Dowse, Jackson Russell, Treyson Johnstone, 45.95a
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1, SCOTTSBLUFF — Avery Wicker, Ransen Wilkins, Hunter Lund, Alexander Galindo Longoria, 3:33.26a: 2, GERING — Brady Radzymski, Brett Pszanka, Jacob Awiszus, Lance Isaacs, 3:33.48a; 3, SIDNEY — Treyson Johnstone, Mitchell Deer, Jackson Russell, Cameron Brauer, 3:34.46a; 4, BURNS — Jackson Kirkbride, Dylan Ashworth, Cooper Lakin, Cody Hape, 3:35.21a; 5, GORDON-RUSHVILLE — Paul Lynch, Jace Freeseman, Mac Ballard, Elijah Jackson, 3:37.53a; 6, CHADRON — Michael Sorenson, Rhett Cullers, Garrett Reece, Seth Gaswick, 3:40.87a; 7, GARDEN COUNTY — Dillon Christiansen, Cole Coss, Johnny Vargas, Colton Holthus, 3:41.12a; 8, MITCHELL — Francisco Alvizar, Santiago Castillo, Carmelo Ayala, Jaden Schumacher, 3:43.03a
4x800 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1, SIDNEY — Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone, Cameron Brauer, Daniel Bashtovoi, 8:36.55a; 2, CHADRON — Daniel Wellnitz, Rhett Cullers, Carter Ryan, Gavin Sloan, 8:51.80a; 3, GARDEN COUNTY — Johnny Vargas, Colton Holthus, Zeke Christiansen, Michael Christiansen, 8:54.15a; 4, GERING — Brett Pszanka, Lucas Moravec, Jacob Awiszus, Travis Cline, 8:54.31a; 5, SCOTTSBLUFF — Josiah Anaya, Kyan Allen, Jackson Howard, Savian Marquez, 8:57.82a; 6, GORDON-RUSHVILLE — Robert Reina, Paul Lynch, Gregory Johns, Jace Freeseman, 9:03.19a; 7, LEYTON — Justin Ernest, Chance Carter, Cort Rummel, Gabriel Tretter, 9:03.28a; 8, POTTER-DIX — Thomas Muldoon, Zach Rotert, Brayden Kasten, Brandon Mendoza, 9:11.31a
Shot Put - 12lb Varsity - Finals x
1, Dylan Molzahn, 48-10.50PR, Niobrara County, 2, Nicholas Maag, 48-03.25PR, Scottsbluff, 3, Wade Pollock, 48-01.50, Burns, 4, Isaiah Martinez, 48-00.25, Alliance, 5, Seth Wilfred, 47-11.50PR, Mitchell, 6, Tony Mokeac, 47-08.50PR, Scottsbluff, 7, Jarek Anderson, 46-09.50PR, Chadron, 8, Jasper Caldera, 46-02.50, Niobrara County, 9, Cody Hall, 45-00.75, Chadron
Discus - 1.6kg Varsity - Finals x
1, Jasper Caldera, 146-03.50, Niobrara County, 2, Wade Pollock, 144-02.50, Burns, 3, Nicholas Maag, 140-05, Scottsbluff, 4, Seth Wilfred, 139-10PR, Mitchell, 5, Isaiah Guerue, 132-08.50, Morrill, 6, Zackry Henke, 131-07PR, Leyton, 7, Isaiah Martinez, 130-01.50PR, Alliance, 8, Ryan Baker, 113-11, Torrington
High Jump Varsity - Finals x
1, Sawyer Dickman, 6-05.00PR, Sidney, 2, James Bruner, 6-01.00, Scottsbluff, 3, Aidan Hull, 6-01.00, Torrington, 4, Justin Malcom, 5-11.00, Guernsey-Sunrise, 5, Daemon Avilez, 5-11.00, Bayard, 6, Cody Hape, 5-09.00, Burns, 7, Reed Thompson, 5-07.00, Pine Bluffs, 8, Chayton Bynes, 5-07.00, Chadron
Pole Vault Varsity - Finals x
1, Aaron Price, 12-04.00, Scottsbluff, 2, Jackson Allen, 12-04.00PR, Mitchell, 3, Ethan Specht, 11-04.00PR, Hemingford, 4, Bryce Hodsden, 11-04.00, Mitchell, 5, Kaleb Hessler, 10-10.00, Gering, 6, Keegan Grant, 10-10.00, Alliance, 7, Bryant DeMott, 10-10.00PR, Torrington, 8, Evan Hill, 10-10.00PR, Bridgeport, 9, Aric Eaton, 10-10.00, Niobrara County, 10, Ty Robles, 10-10.00PR, Scottsbluff, 11, Brayden Shaw, 10-04.00PR, Sidney, 12, Jared Anton, 10-04.00, Potter-Dix Public
Long Jump Varsity - Finals x
1, Rylan Aguallo, 21-03.00SR, Mitchell, 2, Chayton Bynes, 21-01.25PR, Chadron, 3, Dillon Metz, 20-05.50PR, Bridgeport, 4, Christian Allen-Van Pelt, 20-02.75PR, Kimball, 5, Cooper Hill, 20-01.00PR, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 6, Cameron Leeling, 19-10.25, Sidney, 7, Tyrone Shanks, 19-03.25, Scottsbluff, 8, Charles Twarling, 18-10.50, Hay Springs, 9, Damien Beatson, 17-08.00, Sidney, 10, James Bruner, 17-00.25, Scottsbluff, 12, Dominick Russ, DNS, Leyton
Triple Jump Varsity - Finals x
1, Cole Coss, 41-05.00, Garden County, 2, Chayton Bynes, 40-08.50, Chadron, 3, Trent Davis, 40-02.50PR, Gering, 4, Jackson Kirkbride, 39-08.50, Burns, 5, Jayce Wilkinson, 39-00.00, Scottsbluff, 6, Reed Thompson, 38-08.50SR, Pine Bluffs, 7, Jonah Amill, 38-05.00, Alliance, 8, Sawyer Dickman, 38-01.00, Sidney, 9, Christian Allen-Van Pelt, 37-08.00, Kimball, 9, Elijah Jackson, 37-08.00, Gordon-Rushville, 11, Ty Robles, 37-02.50, Scottsbluff, 12, Sean Rhoads, 36-02.50, Pine Bluffs
Girls Results
100 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Logan Holly, 13.39aSR, Sidney, 2, Melody ZumBrunnen, 13.63a, Niobrara County, 3, Victoria Bogus, 13.64a, Scottsbluff, 3, Dani Harter, 13.64a, Bayard, 5, Brooklin Hess, 13.71a, Morrill, 6, Sydney Nein, 13.95a, Bridgeport, 7, Madison Still, 14.03a, Scottsbluff, 8, Alyssa Wondercheck, 14.35a, Torrington
200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Dani Harter, 27.68aPR, Bayard, 2, Karsyn Leeling, 27.78aPR, Sidney, 3, Marissa Morehouse, 27.96aPR, Torrington, 4, Melody ZumBrunnen, 28.11aPR, Niobrara County, 5, Dalli Anders, 28.46a, Crawford, 6, Skylar Edmund, 28.53a, Sioux County, 7, Mia Skinner, 28.88a, Hay Springs, 8, Cambree Schmaltz, 28.98a, Bayard
400 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Talissa Tanquary, 59.71aPR, Sidney, 2, Jillian Brennan, 1:00.58aPR, Crawford, 3, Mia Skinner, 1:01.39aPR, Hay Springs, 4, Dianna Kollars, 1:01.93aPR, Alliance, 5, Skylar Edmund, 1:02.67aPR, Sioux County, 6, Jayla Brehmer, 1:04.15aSR, Gordon-Rushville, 7, Axi Benish, 1:04.57a, Leyton, 8, Riley Lawrence, 1:06.16a, Alliance
800 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Talissa Tanquary, 2:24.93a, Sidney, 2, Sera Glass, 2:25.02aPR, Torrington, 3, Morgan Jaggers, 2:30.76aPR, Sidney, 4, Alexis DePaulitte, 2:30.89aPR, Pine Bluffs, 5, Kyndall Carnahan, 2:31.63aPR, Chadron, 6, Grace Pyle, 2:31.71a, Chadron, 7, Haley Johnson, 2:36.92aPR, Gordon-Rushville, 8, Kaylee Charbonneau, 2:37.08a, Scottsbluff, 9, Gabby Twarling, 2:39.61aPR, Hay Springs, 10, Madison Swanson, 2:40.48aPR, Crawford, 11, Leila Tewahade, 2:45.30a, Chadron, 10, Axi Benish, DNS, Leyton
1600 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Madison Seiler, 5:25.49aPR, Gering, 2, Brooke Holzworth, 5:29.37aSR, Scottsbluff, 3, Morgan Jaggers, 5:33.50aPR, Sidney, 4, Natalie Speckner, 5:37.82aPR, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5, Ada Merrigan, 5:51.78aPR, Torrington, 6, Layne Burnett, 5:52.22aSR, Burns, 7, Kierra Miller, 5:52.92aPR, Bayard, 8, Rheo Dykstra, 6:23.05a, Sidney, 9, Mikayla Seebohm, 6:26.89a, Alliance
3200 Meters Varsity - Finals x
1, Madison Seiler, 11:47.30aPR, Gering, 2, -, Emma Gonzalez, 12:05.33a, Burns, 3, Paityn Homan, 12:53.22aPR, Morrill, 4, Kierra Miller, 13:02.31a, Bayard, 5, Sarah Lang, 13:30.14aPR, Bridgeport, 6, Halee Wasserburger, 13:34.94a, Crawford, 7, Lydia Peters, 13:36.62a, Sidney, 8, Amberly Froerer, 13:40.77a, Torrington, 9, Jenju Peters, 13:46.60a, Sidney, 10, Britney Klein, 13:57.06a, Sioux County, 11, Mackenzie Anderson, 14:05.52a, Chadron
100m Hurdles - 33” Varsity - Finals x
1, Paige Horne, 15.33aPR, Scottsbluff, 2, Chloe Ahrens, 16.20a, Sidney, 3, Rylee Ward, 16.92a, Burns, 4, Kaitlin Heeg, 17.12a, Kimball, 5, Jaden Gipfert, 17.78aPR, Burns, 6, Macala Hood, 17.82aPR, Alliance, 7, Jaqueline Sanchez, 18.10a, Minatare, 8, Reece Halley, 18.98a, Torrington
300m Hurdles - 30” Varsity - Finals x
1, Paige Horne, 48.11a, Scottsbluff, 2, Chloe Ahrens, 48.68aPR, Sidney, 3, Payton Burda, 49.43aPR, Scottsbluff, 4, Marjie Schmitt, 50.73aPR, Mitchell, 5, Rylee Ward, 51.76a, Burns, 6, Karlee Juhnke, 51.83a, Sioux County, 7, Emma Walker, 52.06aPR, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 8, Makinley Fuller, 55.00a, Chadron
4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1, SIDNEY — Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Karsyn Leeling, Logan Holly, 51.90a, Sidney; 2, ALLIANCE — Kaitlyn Schulze, Amauri Browning, Jaelynne Clarke, Kenna Montes, 52.98a, Alliance; 3, BAYARD — Ashley Garza, Danika Hassel, Cambree Schmaltz, Dani Harter, 53.29a, Bayard; 4, CRAWFORD — Skylar Summers, Dalli Anders, Natalie Barry, Morgan Jones, 53.66a, Crawford; 5, TORRINGTON — Hailey Boslau, Allison Brummell, Marissa Morehouse, Alyssa Wondercheck, 53.91a, Torrington; 6, PINE BLUFFS — Kami Tangeman, Maegan Madden, Rachael Macy, Ashley Fabela, 54.15a, Pine Bluffs; 7, CHADRON — Lauren (Fia) Rasmussen, Kinley Richardson, Ember Diers, Tatum Bailey, 54.23a, Chadron; DNF, SCOTTSBLUFF — Madison Still, Victoria Bogus, Marly Laucomer, Brady Laucomer, Scottsbluff
4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1, ALLIANCE — Jaelynne Clarke, Dianna Kollars, Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes, 4:12.06a, Alliance; 2, SIDNEY — Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Morgan Jaggers, Talissa Tanquary, 4:13.90a, Sidney; 3, SCOTTSBLUFF — Payton Burda, Jamisyn Howard, Mariyah Avila, Paige Horne, 4:14.86a, Scottsbluff; 4, CRAWFORD — Dalli Anders, Jillian Brennan, Morgan Jones, Kylah Vogel, 4:20.90a, Crawford; 5, TORRINGTON — Hailey Boslau, Sera Glass, Marissa Morehouse, Alyssa Wondercheck, 4:21.45a, Torrington; 6, CHADRON — Demi Ferguson, Kyndall Carnahan, Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller, 4:23.02a, Chadron; 7, GORDON-RUSHVILLE — Haley Johnson, Shawna Shadbolt, Reaghan Shultz, Jayla Brehmer, 4:31.49a, Gordon-Rushville; 8, GERING — Jenna Davis, Jada Schlothauer, Emme Parker, Gianni Aguilar, 4:31.76a, Gering
4x800 Relay Varsity - Finals x
1, SIDNEY — Morgan Jaggers, Lydia Peters, Gabrielle Fortner, Talissa Tanquary, 10:21.28a, Sidney; 2, CHADRON — Kyndall Carnahan, Makinley Fuller, Leila Tewahade, Grace Pyle, 10:27.72a, Chadron; 3, BURNS — Layne Burnett, Saria Eklund, Grace Steenbergen, Emma Gonzalez, 10:30.93a, Burns; 4, SCOTTSBLUFF — Kaylee Charbonneau, Jamisyn Howard, Jenna Buck, Sunny Edens, 10:40.09a, Scottsbluff; 5, ALLIANCE — Haylie Winter, Mikayla Seebohm, Kaylee Henthorn, Braelyn Shrewsbury, 10:50.60a, Alliance; 6, SIOUX COUNTY — Britney Klein, Kailey Klein, Karlee Juhnke, Kodie Rempp, 10:51.87a, Sioux County; 7, CRAWFORD — Cambrea Vogel, Madison Swanson, Halee Wasserburger, Kiera Brennan, 11:04.14a, Crawford; 8, GERING — Jenna Davis, Emme Parker, Shailee Patton, Madison Herbel, 11:20.84a, Gering
Shot Put - 4kg Varsity - Finals x
1, Karly Sylvester, 40-05.50, Sidney, 2, Shelby Ekwall, 37-00.00PR, Southeast, 3, Olivia Knapp, 34-10.50PR, Alliance, 4, Reagan Biesecker, 34-05.50, Sidney, 5, Harper Boche, 33-11.00PR, Southeast, 6, Kymber Shallenberger, 33-09.50PR, Scottsbluff, 7, Nickie Todd, 33-07.50PR, Gering, 8, Monse Serrano, 31-11.00, Pine Bluffs, 9, Delanie Namuth, 28-01.50, Sidney
Discus - 1kg Varsity - Finals x
1, Karly Sylvester, 128-06, Sidney, 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 115-11.50PR, Bridgeport, 3, Reece Halley, 104-11.50SR, Torrington, 4, Sierra Allen, 102-08, Torrington, 5, Delanie Namuth, 102-05.50SR, Sidney, 6, Shelby Ekwall, 100-11.50PR, Southeast, 7, Kymber Shallenberger, 100-08, Scottsbluff, 8, McKinley Grover, 98-06.50, Gordon-Rushville, 9, Reagan Biesecker, 89-10.50, Sidney
High Jump Varsity - Finals x
1, Jordan Stoddard, 5-08.00PR, Southeast, 2, Karsyn Leeling, 5-05.00, Sidney, 3, Tatum Bailey, 5-03.00, Chadron, 4, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 5-01.00PR, Bridgeport, 4, Allison Brummell, 5-01.00, Torrington, 6, Kylie Fiehtner, 4-11.00, Potter-Dix Public, 7, Melody ZumBrunnen, 4-09.00, Niobrara County, 8, Katrina Kohel, 4-07.00, Morrill, 12, Renae Marker, DNS, Niobrara County
Pole Vault Varsity - Finals x
1, Raven Johnson, 8-06.00, Kimball, 2, Mattilyn Jones, 8-06.00, Torrington, 3, Kamber Clayson, 8-06.00SR, Burns, 4, Victoria Mannel, 8-00.00, Gering, 5, Carlee Todd, 8-00.00, Scottsbluff, 6, Emma Robbins, 7-06.00, Mitchell, 10, Rheagan Stanley, NH, Sidney, 11, Rylee Ward, NH, Burns
Long Jump Varsity - Finals x
1, Jordan Stoddard, 17-11.75PR, Southeast, 2, Mariyah Avila, 16-04.25, Scottsbluff, 3, Karsyn Leeling, 16-04.25, Sidney, 4, Allison Brummell, 16-01.00, Torrington, 5, Brady Laucomer, 15-10.50PR, Scottsbluff, 6, Amauri Browning, 15-07.00SR, Alliance, 7, Kamry Kramer, 15-07.00, Garden County, 8, Raschelle Magdaleno, 15-06.00, Minatare, 9, Logan Holly, 15-03.75, Sidney, 10, Leyton Schnell, 14-06.75, Alliance, 11, Kenna Montes, 14-04.50, Alliance
Triple Jump Varsity - Finals x
1, Allison Brummell, 34-01.50, Torrington, 2, Jaelynne Clarke, 33-05.50, Alliance, 3, Tatum Bailey, 33-05.50PR, Chadron, 4, Jayrah Ngoi, 33-04.00, Chadron, 5, Marly Laucomer, 33-01.00PR, Scottsbluff, 6, Gabrielle Fortner, 33-00.00, Sidney, 7, Kaitlin Heeg, 32-11.00PR, Kimball, 8, Joslyn Hopkins, 32-04.50PR, Bayard, 9, Mariyah Avila, 32-04.00, Scottsbluff, 10, Brady Laucomer, 31-09.00, Scottsbluff, 11, Maianna Siebert, 28-01.00, Burns
Star-Herald reporter Olivia Wieseler contributed to this article.