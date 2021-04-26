Sidney’s Bashtovoi takes top honor at Best in the West Invite

Sidney’s Daniel Bashtovoi turned in a top notch performance to earn outstanding male athlete of the Best in the West Track and Field Invite on Monday at Scottsbluff High School’s Bearcat Stadium.

Bashtovoi won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, and was a member of the gold medal winning 4x800 relay team. In the 800, Bashtovoi ran a 1:59.98 to finish ahead of Lingle-Fort Laramie’s Kyland Fuller, ran a 4:39 in the 1,600 to edge teammate Cameron Brauer.

In the 4x800, Bashtovoi teamed with Mitchell Deer, Treyson Johnstone and Cameron Brauer to take first place with a time of 8:36.55.

“I know it’s gonna be a tough schedule coming down the short times between races, but it’s really nice to have some good competition, nice track and good.” Bashtovoi said. “It was really fun. I’m looking forward to see what we can do next several weeks leading up to districts. I feel really good about where we are going into that final couple weeks of track.”

The Raiders’ Talissa Tanquary won the outstanding female honors, and Bashtovoi said he was proud of his and Tanquary’s accomplishment at the meet.