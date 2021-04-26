Sidney’s Tanquary wins three golds, named Female MVP at Best in the West

Sidney freshman Talissa Tanquary captured two individual golds and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team as the Red Raider surprised herself in capturing the Star-Herald Best In the West Female Most Valuable Performer recipient.

“Yes, I was surprised about getting the MVP,” Tanquary said. “Pretty surprised because there are a lot of teams here competing. I am pretty happy about it.”

Her performance was one of many that highlighted the Best In the West meet that was held at Scottsbluff’s Bearcat Stadium.

Tanquary said her first Best in the West went well.

“I think I did pretty good,” she said. “The 400 was really exciting because I went under a minute and I am a second away from the school record.”

The meet record in the 400 was set back in 2008 by Candace Wollert of 57.84. Tanquary went under a minute for the first time this season. Her previous best was 1:00.79.

Tanquary also captured the 800 in a time of 2:24.93, topping second place Sera Glass of Torrington, who ran a PR time of 2:25.02.

Tanquary’s third gold came in the 4x800 when she teamed up with Morgan Jaggers, Lydia Peters, and Gabrielle to run a 10:21.28 to top a talented Chadron team, who ran a 10:27.72.