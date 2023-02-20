SIDNEY — The Raiders and Bearcats will meet for a third time this year.

Host Sidney moved into the NSAA girls basketball B-8 final with a 70-34 win over Gering on Monday night The Raiders (23-1) next face a Scottsbluff team that pulled away from Alliance over the final two quarters for a 65-34 victory in the second semifinal on the night.

The subdistrict final was moved up 90 minutes for a 4:30 p.m start on Tuesday in Sidney, due to the pending winter storm.

The Raiders won both matchups against Scottsbluff in the regular season, the last being a 70-39 contest on Feb. 4.

“I thought the girls did a good job just sticking to the course,” Scottsbluff interim coach Mike Burda said. “We had a good third quarter, were able to break it open and the girls were able to finish the game.

“(Tuesday) we are looking to come in and just play our best,” Burda said. “If we play our best, we’ll have a chance. Sidney is a really good team and we’ll show up, do the best that we can and see if we can come out of there with a win. From the last couple games we played with them, it would be nice if we showed up and just compete a little better than we have.”

Sidney scored the first 11 points of the semifinal matchup with Gering and led by 15 points at the end of the opening quarter.

Sidney hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and led 43-14 at the break. It was Sidney’s third win of the season over Gering.

Kayla Westby finished with a team-high 14 points and led a trio of Raiders players in double figures. Westby hit four of Sidney’s seven 3-pointers in the first half.

Ryan Dillehay and Rheagan Stanley both added 10 points for the Raiders, and Karsyn Leeling and Reese Riddle both chipped in with nine points.

Makenzie Todd had 12 points to lead Gering (6-17). Nickie Todd added 11 points.

Scottsbluff (19-5) beat Alliance 58-49 on Feb. 3 in only other meeting between the programs this season.

Paige Horne led the Bearcats with 24 points, and Anna Kelley had 18 of her 20 points in the second half Monday. Payton Burda added 17 points.

Jaelynne Clark had 11 points to lead Alliance, and Catherine Bryner added 10 points.

The Bearcats led 13-7 after the opening quarter, but Alliance (12-11) got to within 20-18 with roughly three minutes left in the half. But Taryn Spady hit a 3-pointer which sparked a six-point run for the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff led 26-20 at the break. Horne had 13 points in the first half.

Alliance got to within a basket at 28-26 but the Bearcats responded with an 18-4 run to close out the third quarter. Scottsbluff then scored 19 of the first 23 points in the fourth quarter.