Sidney sweeps Mitchell in three
Mitchell's Josie Jenkins goes up for the kills during the Tigers game against Sidney on Tuesday in Mitchell.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

MITCHELL — The Sidney volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over Mitchell on Tuesday.

Sidney ran away with the first set 25-12, but Mitchell kept fighting throughout the last two sets.

Sidney head coach Julie Smith said she was impressed with her team’s performance.

“It was nice they stayed aggressive,” she said. “Mitchell has a great fan base that was loud. It was a good gym for us to play in and (my team) maintained their composure.”

Sidney won 25-18 in the second set and 25-17 in the third to close out the game.

Smith said her team was able to keep it together in a tough environment.

“We just stayed level, not getting too hight or too low,” she said. “We haven’t played in a gym this loud. It was awesome.”

Despite losing some key players from last year, Smith said she feels like she has a deeper team this year.

“The nice this is we are more balance this year, I feel,” she said. “We’ve got a lot more options to go with. The setters have done a nice job of distributing. We have lots of players to choose from and they’re putting the ball down.”

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

