Smith runs to No. 1 in half marathon

Katy Smith made her first Monument Marathon half marathon memorable taking first place in the women’s division with a time of 1:47.20.

Smith decided to compete in the Monument Marathon after a relative had told her about the race.

“A cousin told me that the event was happening. There aren’t many events happening right now, so I (decided to run in the half marathon),” she said.

Smith said she ran a faster race than she has in past half marathons she has competed in.

“(My pace) was around two hours, so this was a little faster,” she said.

Smith said she didn’t have any difficulties running the course having trained in Lafayette, Colorado.

“It was a little lower altitude than where I trained, so that was nice,” she said. “There’s definitely some good hills.”

Smith, though, said she could have ran a little faster.

“I would have liked to finish stronger. My was to have a pace under eight minutes and I was 8:06,” she said.

Winning the women’s 5K was Sarah Avila, whose husband won the men’s division. Avila finished in 23.52.