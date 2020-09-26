Smith runs to No. 1 in half marathon

Katy Smith made her first Monument Marathon half marathon memorable taking first place in the women’s division with a time of 1:47.20.
Smith decided to compete in the Monument Marathon after a relative had told her about the race.
“A cousin told me that the event was happening. There aren’t many events happening right now, so I (decided to run in the half marathon),” she said.
Smith said she ran a faster race than she has in past half marathons she has competed in.
“(My pace) was around two hours, so this was a little faster,” she said.
Smith said she didn’t have any difficulties running the course having trained in Lafayette, Colorado.
“It was a little lower altitude than where I trained, so that was nice,” she said. “There’s definitely some good hills.”
Smith, though, said she could have ran a little faster.
“I would have liked to finish stronger. My was to have a pace under eight minutes and I was 8:06,” she said.
Winning the women’s 5K was Sarah Avila, whose husband won the men’s division. Avila finished in 23.52.
Second place in the 5K went to Alicia Cuevas who ran a 30.02. Jenelle Williams took third at 30.07, and Nicole Sorensen was fourth at 30.11.
Bianca Lopez earned fifth place with a time of 31.08.
Top 10 Women’s Division — Half Marathon
1, Kathryn Smith, 1:47.20; 2, Sarah Stahl, 1:51.15; 3, Courtney O’Brien, 1:51.35; 4, Jennifer Porter, 1:52.39; 5, Ashley Bennett, 1:54.35; 6, Mary Sanchez, 1:56.13; 7, Jenna Hall, 1:58.34; 8, Alexandra Hall, 1:59.10; 9, Margaret Gregory, 2:01.47; 10, Cindy Zimmerman, 2:02.00.
Top 10 Women’s Division — 5K
1, Sarah Avila, 23.52; 2, Alicia Cuevas, 30.02; 3, Jenelle Williams, 30.07; 4, Nicole Sorensen, 30.11; 5, Bianca Lopez, 31.08; 6, Caitlyn Carter, 31.24; 7, Megan Hayward, 31.55; 8, Jordan Albert, 31.58; 9, Natalie Gifford, 31.59; 10, Ashley Riley, 32.04.
