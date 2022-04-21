Scottsbluff holds Douglas scoreless

In a battle of two different Bearcats, it was Scottsbluff that went on to be victorious when the two teams met at Landers Soccer Complex on Thursday. Scottsbluff won in a final score of 4-0 and with the win, Scottsbluff continues their win streak, which is now at five games.

Scottsbluff, starting with the wind at their backs and were able to get on the board early, with Jason Escamilla putting the ball through to the back of the net from almost midfield.

Scottsbluff wouldn’t score for the rest of the first half but came out firing in the second half, scoring the rest of their three goals. Aaron Schaff, Braden Anderson, and Karim Castillo would all find the back of the net in the second half.

Like with many other outdoor events in recent memory, the high wind speed played a major factor throughout.

“The wind was definitely a factor; we talked about it right away how it was going to be a factor. You never really know with this wind, I thought we played really rushed in the first half with the wind,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said. “We got the one goal, but when you take the wind, you want to go up multiple goals, but we couldn’t do that in the first half.”

In the second half, despite losing the wind advantage, Scottsbluff was able to play a much more controlled game by putting up most of their goals in the second half.

“We had trouble winning 50/50 balls and trouble in the middle of the park. Then in the second half when we were going against the wind, we started to play a game that was much more our style. It was a big improvement on the first half, and we got three goals and the win,” Rock said.

Even with the shutout win for Scottsbluff, they still left plenty of scoring opportunities on the field that they hope to minimize and turn into goals in future games.

“That’s definitely our biggest problem. Even in games we lost, we look back and think there were a lot of goals we should have had, but that’s soccer,” Rock said. “There are always shots that you’re going to miss, but the reality is that we just have to get better.”

Along with Scottsbluff’s ability to score this game, they also showed their defensive prowess, allowing only two shots on goal out of five totals, with two saves for goalkeeper JT Painter. This is Scottsbluff’s third shutout of the season.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats will be back in action on Saturday, April 23 when they travel to Kearney to take on the Kearney Catholic Stars with the time to be announced.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

