The Western Nebraska Pioneers were looking to right the ship after falling to the Sodbusters in the first two games at Oregon Trail Park Stadium Saturday and Sunday.
Monday, Hastings needed just one inning to get all the scoring they needed in plating five, second-inning runs on their way to the 5-2 win. It was the Pioneers third straight set back and pushed the Pioneers to 10-15 on the season. The Sodbusters won their third straight and are in first place in the Clark Division, a half a game ahead of Fremont.
Hastings scored its five runs in the second inning on three hits. The big hit was a 2-run double by Casey Burnham to make it 5-0.
Western Nebraska couldn’t get any hits in the second and third and had a streak of 13 straight hitless innings. That all changed in the fourth inning.
Jason Luke started things by getting plunked with the pitch. Trevor Mattson came to the plate and with a full-count, unloaded on a pitch that sailed over the fence for a 2-run home run. It was the first hit for the Pioneers since the eighth inning of Saturday’s 11-10 loss to Hastings.
Western Nebraska wasn’t finished. Blaine Ray came up and made it two straight hits with a single. After Cameron Skinner reached on an error to put two on, Hastings got out of the jam to lead 5-2.
The Pioneers found the hitting in the fifth as Gabe Huante led off the inning with a single. Huante advanced to second on a passed ball, but Hastings pitcher Reese Dutton got the next three on strikes to end the rally.
The two teams combined for 10 hits. Hastings had seven hits, led by three hits from Reece Anderson with a double.
Western Nebraska had just three hits with Mattson getting the big hit with a home run.
Dutton picked up the win on the hill with seven strong innings in allowing two runs and three hits while striking out nine. Jake Bigham picked up the save, tossing the final 2/3 of innings with one strikeout.
Andrew Delbiaggio took the loss in two innings of work in allowing three hits and striking out two. Pioneer relief pitchers Harold Baez and Ryan Flippo came in and tossed seven scoreless innings. Baez went four innings in allowing two hits and striking out three, while Flippo went three innings in allowing two hits and striking out seven.
The Pioneers now hit the road for five games where they will face the Pierre Trappers on Wednesday and Thursday before facing the Sabre Dogs Friday through Sunday. The Pioneers will return home July 28-30 to face the Sodbusters once again.
Hastings 050 000 000 – 5 7 2
Pioneers 000 200 000 – 2 3 1
WP – Reese Dutton; LP -- Andrew Delbiaggio; S – Jake Bigham.
2B – Hastings (Casey Burnham 2, Reece Anderson).
HR – Pioneers (Trevor Mattson).
