Southeast tops WNCC baseball in late-inning comebacks

Seven different Cougars had at least one hit in the contest. Joey Olson had a double with two RBIs to lead the team.

Richter went 6 2/3 innings in allowing four hits and three runs in striking out two. Vanthillo took the loss, in allowing five runs on two hits.

The second game saw Southeast score three in the first and one in the second for a 4-0 lead. WNCC came back with a seven-spot in the second to take a 7-4 lead. The second inning saw Womack and McCafferty each earn walks. Jack Jones followed with a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Felton to score three runs. Luis Alcantara then walked and Rollins delivered a 3-run home to put WNCC up 6-4.

Dillon Fabricus followed with a walk and scored on a Womack double for the 7-4 lead.

McCook came right back and scored three in the third to tie the game at 7-7. WNCC answered in the bottom of the frame with a single run as Jack Jones singled in Joe Kinneberg for the 8-7 lead.

WNCC went up 11-7 with three more runs in the fourth. Alcantara started the fourth with a single followed by Fabricus earning a walk. Womack drew a walk to load the bases. Kinneberg scored one run on a fielders choice hit and then Womack came around to score on an error. Jones made it 11-7 with a single that scored Kinneberg.