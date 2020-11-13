Southeast wins Wyoming 1A state title with 42-28 win over Lusk

Senior safety Marquel Dismuke apologized for saying it, but his one sentence statement about where the Huskers need to go from here may have lots of fans' heads nodding.

"We can't put our heads down and go half-ass - half speed, my bad," Dismuke said.

Nebraska football may be 0-2 and coming off a tough 21-13 loss at Northwestern, but the Husker players and coach Scott Frost said Monday that the mindset inside the program remains strong and confident headed into Saturday's contest with Penn State. The Huskers think they're close to winning if they can keep leads, stop making mistakes and stay aggressive.

"We need to keep our foot on their neck, not give up on the gas, and find ways to win," senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said.

"Less games makes all the ones we do have all that much more important," senior defensive end Ben Stille said. "...Winning's contagious."

"I trust the guys on this team, and I love the guys on this team," Warner said.

More quick notes from Monday's chat with Frost and players.

>>Red zone, red zone, red zone. Nebraska's offense knows it needs to improve in that area, Warner said, and will go to work on some new plays this week, he said.

"I think anticipation is a big thing for all of us in the red zone because everything happens so much faster and the windows are smaller," Warner said. "I talk to the quarterbacks a lot about it. The key is getting the ball our quick and into our hands and us anticipating the ball coming. It's something we're going to work on going forward. I'll make sure, with the quarterbacks, that we're ready, going forward in red zone, to be better at passing, because we can't be so one-dimensional."

>>Miller said players will "grade themselves pretty hard" on the defense in preparation for Penn State, but he thought NU played well enough on defense to win on Saturday.

Miller praised the first start and play from sophomore Luke Reimer, who had ten tackles and a sack.

"Luke Reimer shows up every day with a positive mindset," Miller said. "He's just a guy who has an itch to get to the ball."

It would help the Huskers, Miller said, to get Will Honas back healthy and keep Reimer healthy, so that players can balance their snaps and stay fresh.

>>Nebraska senior safety Marquel Dismuke said young defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer handled their first career starts well. Farmer had two interceptions.

"I thought they did a pretty good job," Dismuke said. "I can't ask for anything more from them than what we did."

Dismuke said the Huskers have to fix a few items from the second half - when Northwestern scored two touchdowns - but feels confident going forward.

Defensive end Ben Stille said he would have given the Huskers' defense a grade "in the B range."

>>Warner said he appreciated the desire of freshman receivers Marcus Fleming and Zavier Betts wanting to double and triple-check details last week as they prepared for their first major action in a game.

>>While Nebraska is used to practicing inside an empty Memorial Stadium, an empty cathedral on gameday will be a new experience.

"The atmosphere and the electricity in the air is definitely a feeling you don't get anywhere else in life," Stille said. "So it stinks to miss out on that our senior year. But we just have to do a good job of bringing our own energy and getting it done ourselves."