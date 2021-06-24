Spartans wield hot bats in 16-7 win over Express

The Alliance FNBO Spartan juniors exploded out of the gates to take a 16-7 win over the WESTCO Express on Thursday.
Espen Lanik plated the first run on a ground out by Seth Morrison. Tyzen Brown drove in Owen Grant on a sacrifice fly to build an early 2-0 lead.
Jonah Amill and Kysen Walker scored on a single by Ethan Little Hoop. Little Hoop made it 5-0 scoring on an error.
Tony Escamilla drove in the final run for Alliance in the first. Escamilla hit a single that scored Ivan Burri.
In the bottom of the first, Gavin Baltz scored on a ground out by Cortez Palomo to cut the Alliance lead to 6-1. Gavin Dunkel added another run for the Express on a grounder by Cameron Meyer.
Alliance kept up its torrid pace scoring two more runs on a Nick Wright double in the second.
The Spartans had another six run inning in the third.
Burri and Escamilla scored on a Lanik double to left field. Morrison smacked an RBI single and Grant scored on an error for the 12-2 advantage.
Two more runs in the third pushed the Alliance lead to 14-2.
The Express fought back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third. A Meyer single plated Dunkel, and Moises Panduro grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Palomo. Andon Pittman would drive in Panduro on a shot to left field.
Alliance and WESTCO each scored two more runs in the fifth. The game was called on the 10-run rule giving Alliance the 16-7 victory.
Wright pitched Alliance to the win going three innings while striking out three. Little Hoop got the save. Little Hoop struck out three WESTCO batters in two innings on the mound.
Lanik, Morrison, Brown, Wright and Little Hoop each drove in two runs to lead the Spartans on offense.
Meyer and Panduro led the Express with two hits in three trips to the plate. They both had one RBI.
The Alliance and WESTCO seniors game was called because of rain.