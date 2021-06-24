Spartans wield hot bats in 16-7 win over Express

The Alliance FNBO Spartan juniors exploded out of the gates to take a 16-7 win over the WESTCO Express on Thursday.

Espen Lanik plated the first run on a ground out by Seth Morrison. Tyzen Brown drove in Owen Grant on a sacrifice fly to build an early 2-0 lead.

Jonah Amill and Kysen Walker scored on a single by Ethan Little Hoop. Little Hoop made it 5-0 scoring on an error.

Tony Escamilla drove in the final run for Alliance in the first. Escamilla hit a single that scored Ivan Burri.

In the bottom of the first, Gavin Baltz scored on a ground out by Cortez Palomo to cut the Alliance lead to 6-1. Gavin Dunkel added another run for the Express on a grounder by Cameron Meyer.

Alliance kept up its torrid pace scoring two more runs on a Nick Wright double in the second.

The Spartans had another six run inning in the third.

Burri and Escamilla scored on a Lanik double to left field. Morrison smacked an RBI single and Grant scored on an error for the 12-2 advantage.

Two more runs in the third pushed the Alliance lead to 14-2.