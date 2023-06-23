GERING — The Specialized Robidoux Rendezvous gravel bike race will be held Saturday at the Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Riders will compete in either 25, 52, 57, 100-mile courses in the eighth year of the event.

Competitors can pick up race packets from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The 47, 67 and 100 mile races are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with the 25-mile event to follow at 9 a.m.

Escamilla, Roberts

win singles titles in Panhandle Open

Joseph Escamilla and Abby Roberts won the boys and girls singles title, respectively, during the Panhandle Varsity Open, which was held Monday in Gering and Scottsbluff.

The tournament was a USTA Level 6 event and was hosted by the Western Nebraska Tennis Club.

Kian Blomstedt and Matthew Hafuss took second in the third in the boys singles competition, which was held at Gering High School.

Blomstedt and Escamilla also won the boys doubles titles in the bracket. Hafner and Cortez Palome were second, and Harrison Heldt and Thatcher Thomalla were third.

Alyssa Mendoza and Jessica Davis were second and third, respectively, in the girls singles tournament which was played at Scottsbluff High school

Mendoza and Evie Reinicke won the girls doubles title. Roberts and Njoleigh Gonzalez were second, and Shae Gribble and Atziry Martinez were third.

Youth softball tournament set for next weekend

The Bombers Softball Organization will host a three-day youth tournament which is scheduled to begin on June 30.

The field includes more than 30 teams from throughout Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.

Games are scheduled to begin late Friday afternoon at both the Scottsbluff High School and the 23 Club baseball fields. The tournament will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday and run into the evening, which will be capped with a BBQ and also a fireworks display.

The softball tournament will conclude with the championship games scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

United Way golf tournament scheduled for Tuesday

ALLIANCE — The United Way golf tournament is scheduled for Tuesday at Skyview Golf Course.

The tournament will be played at the course, located at 2613 CR 57, and is a four-person scramble. The event will have a noon shotgun start.

Entry fees are $300 per team, and groups can register at uwwn.org/golf or at the Skyview Golf Course. There is a $400 prize for first place, and $300 and $200 for second and third, respectively.

Those interested can contact Karen Benzel at kbenzel@uwwn.org or call 308-763-8031 for additional questions.