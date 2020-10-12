STATE GOLF: Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley, Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer in striking position of first place

“We’ll definitely have to bring our game tomorrow, both (Madi and I),” Kelley said. “(Karmazin) came out to play. Congrats to her. She’s doing what she needs to be doing, and we’ll just have to bring our A game tomorrow.”

The wind wreaked havoc on the course. Kelley said she is glad to be done with the first round, and is ready for the second round.

“Today was really rough, so I’m glad we all just got through the weather,” she said. “I was just thinking about was how I can help my team, so I was just getting bogeys and pars just to try to help my team out. Tomorrow, I think there will be a lot lower scores. The weather will be much nicer, so I think it will be a good day.”

Kelley fired an 81 in rough conditions, and sits four strokes back from Karmazin.

Ehler said Kelley is as good as any golfer on the course, and will have to finish strong in round two to claim the top spot.

“Just for her to play her own game, make some putts. She hits the ball as consistent as anybody here. It’s about making putts. If she makes a couple putts early the hold kind of gets a little bigger and you have that mentality that you’re going to make it, or have a dang good chance,” he said.