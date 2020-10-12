STATE GOLF: Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley, Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer in striking position of first place

The Scottsbluff girls golf team is in control of the team standings with a 21-stroke lead after the first round of the Class B Girls Golf State Championships on Monday at Monument Shadows Golf Course.
Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said his team battled the wind pretty well to claim the lead after the first day.
“We’re happy. The kids grinded it out and worked real hard. They should be proud,” he said.
Ehler said his team will need to keep its focus to win it’s ninth Class B state championship.
“We’ll add up 18 numbers and try to keep a good attitude,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re focused on every shot. We can’t get over confident, but by the same token we still have to play aggressively. We’re going to come out here and be aggressive. We’re going try to make pars and birdies while limiting our big numbers and, hopefully, have fun.”
The Bearcats Anna Kelley and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer sit just a few strokes back from Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin, who shot a 77 to finish at the top of the leaderboard after the first round.
Karmazin appeared to have conquered the wind early in Monday’s round. She was 3-under par for a good part of the day, but the wind caught up with her on the back nine and she ended the day five over.
“We’ll definitely have to bring our game tomorrow, both (Madi and I),” Kelley said. “(Karmazin) came out to play. Congrats to her. She’s doing what she needs to be doing, and we’ll just have to bring our A game tomorrow.”
The wind wreaked havoc on the course. Kelley said she is glad to be done with the first round, and is ready for the second round.
“Today was really rough, so I’m glad we all just got through the weather,” she said. “I was just thinking about was how I can help my team, so I was just getting bogeys and pars just to try to help my team out. Tomorrow, I think there will be a lot lower scores. The weather will be much nicer, so I think it will be a good day.”
Kelley fired an 81 in rough conditions, and sits four strokes back from Karmazin.
Ehler said Kelley is as good as any golfer on the course, and will have to finish strong in round two to claim the top spot.
“Just for her to play her own game, make some putts. She hits the ball as consistent as anybody here. It’s about making putts. If she makes a couple putts early the hold kind of gets a little bigger and you have that mentality that you’re going to make it, or have a dang good chance,” he said.
Kelley said she is as focused on the team goal as well as an individual goal. She said she and her teammates will have to just keep playing their best.
“We just got to be humble. We have to come out and play our own game, try to get better and try to win. We haven’t won it yet. ... It’s not over yet. There is a whole nother round,” Kelley said.
Schlaepfer carded an 82 and is with five strokes of the top spot.
Schlaepfer said she was happy with the way she played in the first round, but sees places where she maybe could have played better.
“I was up and down. I could’ve done better, and there are some things I got lucky on,” Schlaepfer said. “It was another day of golf in the wind.
“I know I’m capable of shooting even par on this course. They say tomorrow there is going to be no wind and pretty good conditions. I just need to play my game and hope it all falls in place like it needs to.”
In addition to Kelley, three other Scottsbluff golfers finished in the top 10 after round one.
Emily Krzyzanowski shot an 89 to tie for sixth with York’s Riley Stuhr and Omaha Duchesne’s Bridget Duffy.
Freshman sensation Nielle Heinold and Halle Shaddick tied for 10th with a 92. Scottsbluff’s fifth golfer Haley Holzworth finished one stroke outside of the top 10 with a 93.
Chadron’s Madi Pelton shot an 88 to end in fifth place, and Gering’s Tayber Meyer carded a 95 for 14th.
Alliance’s Regan Lambert ended tied for 39th with a 112, and teammate Julia Wilson sits tied for 43rd with a 113.
Kimball’s Payton Wise tied for third in Class C tournament (Subhead)
Kimball’s Payton Wise fired an 82 to finish in a four-way tie for third place in the Class C tournament in Columbus on Monday. Wise is five strokes back from the leader, Abbigail Brodersen, of Boone Central, who shot a 77.
Mitchell’s Brooklyn Briggs led her team with a 96 to tie for 24th.
Mitchell’s McKinley Knotts and Kimball’s Maddie Cook are in a seven-way tie for 36th with a score of 101.
Class A Top 15
1, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 77; 2, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 81; 3, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 82; 4, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 85; 5, Madeline Pelton, Chadron, 88; 6, Riley Stuhr, York, 89; 6, Bridget Duffy, Omaha Duchesne, 89; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 89; 9, Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne, 90; 10, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 92; 10, Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City, 92; 10, Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 92; 13, Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 93; 14, Tayber Meyer, Gering, 95; 15, Eleanor Mangan, Omaha Duchesne, 98; 15, Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne, 98.
Class A Team Standings
1, Scottsbluff, 354; 2, Omaha Duchesne, 375; 3, Elkhorn North, 387; 4, Omaha Gross Catholic, 413; 5, York, 419; 6, Gering, 424; 7, Nebraska City, 426; 7, Grand Island Northwest, 426; 9, Blair, 435; 10, Seward, 442; 11, Beatrice, 445; 12, Alliance, 465.
Class C Top 15
1, Abbigail Bordesen, Boone Central, 77; 1, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 77; 3, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 82; 3, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82; 3, Kendall Colby, 82; 3, Payton Wise, Kimball, 82; 7, Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 84; 7, Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 84; 9, Grace Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 85; 9, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 85; 11, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 86; 12, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 90; 12, Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 90; 12, Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 90; 12, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 90.
Class C Team Standings
1, Broken Bow, 369; 2, Lincoln Christian, 386; 3, Heartland, 390; 4, West Point-Beemer, 396; 5, Lincoln Lutheran, 398; 6, Boone Central, 399; 7, Valentine, 400; 8, Columbus Scotus, 403; 8, Minden, 403; 10, Kimball, 406; 11, Battle Creek, 415; 11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 515; 13, Grand Island Central Catholic, 423; 14, Mitchell, 430; 15, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 435.
