CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put three players in double figures and used a strong first half to top Laramie County Community College 72-62 on Monday.

“In the start, we were making shots. Everyone was sharing the ball and people started to step up,” freshman Faith Walker said. “It was a great win for all of us.”

LCCC beat the the Cougars 77-59 in the men's game.

The Cougars women got 15 points from Jayla Owen, all on 3-pointers

LCCC cut the WNCC lead to eight points at 23-15 in the second quarter, but the Cougars scored 11 straight to lead 34-15 on 3-pointers by Owen and Yara Garcia.

WNCC led 38-24 at the break.

The third quarter was back and forth for the first half as WNCC led 46-38. LCCC then scored nine straight to get to within single digits at 46-37 with 2:42 to play in the quarter. WNCC led 49-42 after 30 minutes of play.

WNCC had a slow start to the fourth quarter while the Golden Eagles were hot, taking their first lead of the game since the opening bucket of the contest with 5:27 to play. WNCC came back with three points to go up 60-57,

LCCC tied the game at 60-60 in the second half, but WNCC then scored the next 12 points and held LCCC scoreless for nearly the last three minutes of the game.

WNCC had three players in double digits. After Owen’s 15 points, Walker and Mackenzie Joseph each had 11 points. Bre Fowler and Ola Duda each had nine points.

WNCC shot 42% from the field and buried seven 3-pointers. The Cougars were also 11-of-17 from the free throw line.

LCCC 77, WNCC 59: Laramie led 35-18 at the break and held on from there.

Field goal and free-throw shooting was the difference in the game.

WNCC shot just 14% from the field in the first half and made just 4 of 18 3-point attempts for the game.

The teams combined for 51 fouls and 81 free-throw attempts.

The Golden Eagles were 28-of-31 from the free-throw line.

Stephen Ovia led the Cougars with 14 points and Ahmari Samuel added 11 points. Carl Thorpe and Maurice Walker chipped in with nine and eight points, respectively.