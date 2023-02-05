A strong start propelled Gordon-Rushville to a 63-39 win over Kimball in the Western Trails Conference boys championship game Saturday evening at the Cougar Palace.

Gordon-Rushville coach Joel Nelson said his team played well in picking up their second straight conference title.

“We played a really, really good night,” Nelson said. “I am really proud of this group of senior boys. I just told them before the game that you guys put in all the time, the effort, the work, being in the gym; just out and play hard and enjoy this. They played a great game.”

The Mustangs were aware sixth-seeded Kimball wasn’t a team to take lightly as the Longhorns captured upset wins in the first two games of the conference tournament.

Kimball advanced to the title game by topping Bayard on Thursday and then Bridgeport in the semifinals on Friday.

Nelson said the start was huge.

“We came out and executed real well,” Nelson said. “They threw a little box-and-one at us, which we haven’t seen, but the boys adjusted real well and got the ball inside to Jace and he was able to finish a lot around the rim and got us off to a great start.

Gordon-Rushville jumped to a 12-0 lead and held Kimball scoreless until Kimball’s Ryker Behrend hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the opening half.

Gordon-Rushville led 16-5 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Longhorns cut the lead to eight, 18-10, on a Brandon Paxton offensive putback. But the Mustangs then went on a 12-0 run led by six points from Carter Anderson and four points from Jace Nelson for a 30-10 lead.

Gordo0n-Rushville led 35-14 at the break.

The third quarter was back-and-forth between the two squads as Gordon-Rushville outscored Kimball 22-13 to lead 57-27 after three periods.

Gordon-Rushville had seven players in the scoring column led by Jace Nelson with 28 points and Anderson with 15.

Kimball was led by Kyler Lusche with 11 points while Brandon Paxton had eight and Wyatt Cords with seven.

In the consolation contest, the first half was tight as Bridgeport held a slim 15-11 lead. It got even tighter in the second quarter has Mitchell outscored Bridgeport 14-12.

The Bulldogs led 27-25 lead at the break.

The third quarter saw another tight contest as Bridgeport led 35-33 until the Bulldogs closed out the quarter on a 10-3 run to lead 45-36 after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw Bridgeport score the first 18 points to lead 63-36 and never looked back in getting the third-place win.

Bridgeport was led in scoring by Bodhi Dohsi with 18 points followed by Gage Nein with 16 and Logan Metz with 12.

Easton Anderson led Mitchell with 19 points while Tucker Thomas had 16.

Championship Game

Kimball (39):

Wyatt Cords 7, Kyler Lusche 11, Bransyn Keifer 3, Braxton Miller 5, Ryker Behrend 5, Brandon Paxton 8.

Gordon-Rushville (63)

Ellis Livingston 7, Logan Slama 2, Carter Anderson 15, Keenan Schwarting 4, Maddox Leeper 4, Jace Nelson 28, Michael Perez 3.

Consolation Game

Mitchell (49):

Desmond Smith 5, Easton Anderson 19, Craig Lemoine 2, Aiden Hoehn 1, Tucker Thomas 16, Waymond Banks 6.

Bridgeport (71):

Kolby Lussetto 8, Kason Loomis 6, Bodhi Dohse 18, Logan Metz 12, Gage Nein 16, Nik Weibert 9, Cole Leithead 2.