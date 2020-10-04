Sub-district softball begins Monday in Scottsbluff

Gering is on the bubble right now. By winning the sub-district they would be automatically in. Any defeat could push the Bulldogs on the outside looking in because Gering is currently 16th in wildcard points and they will need help to get in. Gering and Adams Central have jockeyed in and out of that 16th spot the past couple of weeks. Adams Central is currently 17th in wildcard points, but they are the top-seed in the sub-district 9 tournament.

Class B, Sub-district 1 tournament has the same situation as sub-district 5 where the top seed, Nebraska City, is sitting 19th in wildcard points. That means the winner of those two sub-districts move into the top 16 teams automatically.

Wiese, who will compete in her final sub-district tournament as a senior, said if her team plays with energy and a purpose, they can come away with a sub-district tournament. To get that title, they have to play like they did Tuesday when they beat Alliance 13-1 in a game that the Bulldogs showed up with plenty of energy.

“We are going to have to show up like we did [Tuesday],” Wiese said. “We will have to hit the ball. Once we get going, we can’t be stopped. So, we have to show up with our sticks.”

Wiese said it would be great to get back to the district finals, but it will not be easy.