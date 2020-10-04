Sub-district softball begins Monday in Scottsbluff

If there is anything that is at the top of Maddy Wiese’s list it would be winning a sub-district title and heading to the district finals in her senior season.
Wiese, who has been one of the hottest pitchers in not only the region but state with her dominating pitching for the Gering softball team, has also gotten attention with her offensive prowess. Wieise has six home runs this season with 38 RBIs. The 38 RBIs is her career high.
While her hitting has come a long ways, it is her pitching that stands out. Wiese holds the Gering record for season and career strikeouts in the circle and has a number of no-hitters to her name. But, what she wants the most is to get back to the district finals just like they did a year ago when they pushed Crete to the if-necessary game before dropping the best two-out-of-three series.
Gering will open the sub-district tournament on Monday at 11 a.m. as the No. 2 seed and face No. 3 Chadron. Scottsbluff, who has put together quite the impressive season themselves with a 25-7 record, is the No. 1 seed and the host of the tournament. The Bearcats will face fourth-seeded Alliance at 9 a.m.
The tournament will wrap up Tuesday with the sub-district championship with the winner automatically qualifying for the district finals on Saturday. For the Bearcats, they are sitting 8th in wildcard standings and are pretty much assured of a spot in the district finals. Scottsbluff could host a district final if they stay in the top eight.
Gering is on the bubble right now. By winning the sub-district they would be automatically in. Any defeat could push the Bulldogs on the outside looking in because Gering is currently 16th in wildcard points and they will need help to get in. Gering and Adams Central have jockeyed in and out of that 16th spot the past couple of weeks. Adams Central is currently 17th in wildcard points, but they are the top-seed in the sub-district 9 tournament.
Class B, Sub-district 1 tournament has the same situation as sub-district 5 where the top seed, Nebraska City, is sitting 19th in wildcard points. That means the winner of those two sub-districts move into the top 16 teams automatically.
Wiese, who will compete in her final sub-district tournament as a senior, said if her team plays with energy and a purpose, they can come away with a sub-district tournament. To get that title, they have to play like they did Tuesday when they beat Alliance 13-1 in a game that the Bulldogs showed up with plenty of energy.
“We are going to have to show up like we did [Tuesday],” Wiese said. “We will have to hit the ball. Once we get going, we can’t be stopped. So, we have to show up with our sticks.”
Wiese said it would be great to get back to the district finals, but it will not be easy.
“That would be awesome and that is the main goal,” she said. “Hopefully, we can get there and keep on going.”
The sub-district title game should be between Scottsbluff and Gering, but during tournament time anything is possible and Chadron and Alliance are capable of doing some damage.
Scottsbluff has topped Gering twice this season. The Bulldogs won the first encounter between the crosstown rivals 7-5 before the Bearcats came back to claim the next two 9-3 and 15-7.
Wiese said it is crucial that they come ready with their bats in the tournament, just like they did Tuesday.
“It is really important because once you get those little base hits, energy builds,” she said. “Then you have to keep the energy up. It is contagious.”
Wiese will wrap up her high school career after the playoffs and she is hoping it is more toward the middle of October than the first. Still, Wiese has had a remarkable career. Wiese has been stellar in the pitching circle the last two seasons for the Bulldogs, where she has a career 461 strikeouts since her freshman year.
Her best season was her junior year where she finished with 210 strikeouts while collecting seven home runs. She currently has fanned 161 batters this season in posting an 11-1 record this season with an ERA of 2.150. Her junior year, she was 17-10 with an ERA of 2.535.
Wiese said she credits her pitching success to her pitching coach Ken Hartwig. Hartwig is a local pitcher that has pitched for a number of men’s fastpitch teams and has pitched internationally. Hartwig is now in the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame.
“He’s been working with me since I was a freshman,” Wiese said. “I want to send a huge thank you to my pitching coach for helping me become the pitcher I am today.”
Wiese holds the school record of strikeouts in a game. She set the record her junior year when she struck out 14 against Chadron on September 10. She broke the record twice this season, striking out 15 in a game against Holyoke, Colorado, on August 29 and then topped that with 16 strikeouts against Alliance on September 1.
Wiese is pleased with her pitching this season.
“I am pleased with my pitching,” she said. “I work hard in the off-season. It is kind of fun to see those results.”
After this season, when she hangs up her Gering uniform later this month, she is ready to head to college next year. Wiese verbally committed to play at Oklahoma Wesleyan next year, a NAIA school in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
She picked Oklahoma Wesleyan because it felt right.
“I went down there and visited and I really liked the area and the coach is really awesome,” she said. “It felt like the right place.”
As for finishing up her career at Gering, she has enjoyed her time.
“I am sad to leave,” Wiese said. “It has been a really good time. I have enjoyed all four years, but it is time to move on.”
