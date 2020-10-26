Sub-district volleyball tournaments kick off today

Scottsbluff and Alliance kickoff the Class B-8 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 27. First serve is set for 6 p.m.

The winner of that match will go on to face Gering on Wednesday in the championship match at 6 p.m.

Gering comes into the match after sweeping Bridgeport on Thursday, Oct. 22 in their regular season finale.

Gering coach Amanda Cochran said she is happy with the way her team is playing at this point in the season.

“(The Bridgeport games) was definitely a great show of very smart volleyball. There was one play in particular that I’m going to go to bed smiling about tonight. It was a great rally, very long rally. We had a hard hit from the outside. We came back an a free ball and Kyla came back and tipped it into an open shot. I went over to the assistants and said, ‘Man, that was some smart volleyball.’ That’s exactly what we want to be playing right now.”

Cochran said her team’s performance against Bridgeport should be helpful going forward.