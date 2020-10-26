Sub-district volleyball tournaments kick off today

Scottsbluff and Alliance kickoff the Class B-8 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 27. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
The winner of that match will go on to face Gering on Wednesday in the championship match at 6 p.m.
Gering comes into the match after sweeping Bridgeport on Thursday, Oct. 22 in their regular season finale.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said she is happy with the way her team is playing at this point in the season.
“(The Bridgeport games) was definitely a great show of very smart volleyball. There was one play in particular that I’m going to go to bed smiling about tonight. It was a great rally, very long rally. We had a hard hit from the outside. We came back an a free ball and Kyla came back and tipped it into an open shot. I went over to the assistants and said, ‘Man, that was some smart volleyball.’ That’s exactly what we want to be playing right now.”
Cochran said her team’s performance against Bridgeport should be helpful going forward.
“From our seniors to our freshmen, they brought consistency to the court, and they did a great job,” she said. “(Games like the one against Bridgeport) are important moving forward. They’re really important so (the freshmen and sophomores) build confidence and know where to go. A lot of kinds, when they get on the varsity floor, go, ‘Whoa, that’s a fast game.’ It’s important that they feel that speed now.”
Sidney High School hosts the C1-12 tournament. The tournament was originally slated to start Monday, but was postponed because of weather. The Red Raiders face Mitchell in the opening contest at 5 p.m.. Chadron plays Ogallala in the late game at 7 p.m. The winners of both matches meet on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in the championship match.
In C2-12 action, Hemingford and Morrill were originally supposed to kick off the tournament with a play-in game. Morrill, though, only have five players available because of COVID-19 concerns. Bridgeport, will instead, take on Hemingford in the opening round at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Bayard and Gordon-Rushville will play at 4 p.m. for the right to face the Bridgeport/Hemingford match in the championship game, also on Tuesday.
Big Springs will play host to the D1-12 tournament, with South Platte and Kimball facing off at 4:30 p.m. in the opening match. Minatare and North Platte St. Pat’s is set for 6 p.m. The championship match is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
