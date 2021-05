Sylvester adds second gold medal at state track and field meet

OMAHA — Sidney’s Karly Sylvester picked up her second gold medal on Saturday at the Class B state track and field meet.

Sylvester captured gold on Friday in the shot put. She added a second in the discus on Saturday with her toss of 138-feet, 6-inches.

Teammate Jacob Dowse also claimed a first-place finish in the high jump on Friday.

Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling finished runnerup in the high jump.

Gering’s Madison Seiler takes home three medals for the Bulldogs. She finished second in the 3,200, sixth in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800.

Scottsbluff freshman Paige Horne is a multiple medal winner to cap her sensational season. Horne took fourth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles. The Bearcat’s Mariyah Avila added two third-place medals in the long jump and triple jump.

In the 100-meter dash, Mitchell’s Kadin Perez ended in fifth place. He also took home a medal in the 200 finishing third with a time of 22.29.

In Class C action, Bridgeport’s Ruth Loomis-Goltl had a toss of 120-7 in the discus to finish in sixth.

CLASS B

BOYS

Team scoring