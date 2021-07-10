Talkington eager to compete at National High School Rodeo Finals

So, Talkington picked an event where he knew he could excel.

“I went into roping because I knew that I would have more opportunity, and the best chance at being successful,” he said.

Rodeo practice consumes much of Talkington’s time for much of the year, usually beginning at 6 a.m. Practicing technique isn’t just limited to the arena, though.

“My dad and I watch videos from other people and how they do things. We just mostly kind of go about (practicing) on our own,” Talkington said.

His rodeo practice schedule and the long rodeo season make it nearly impossible to participate in other sports.

“We go about every weekend for about six, seven weeks in the fall. That’s the first half (of the season) with the winter off. Our points carry over into the spring, where we go for like seven more weeks,” he said.

Talkington is keeping another tradition alive. His mom Brooks Talkington and his uncles Jay Ehler and Brock Ehler were all standout multi-sport athletes at Scottsbluff High School. Talkington plays basketball because it falls in the winter between the fall and spring rodeo seasons.