Talkington eager to compete at National High School Rodeo Finals

Tate Talkington, of Scottsbluff, is aiming to keep the area’s rich rodeo tradition alive.
The Scottsbluff-Gering area is home to rodeo legends Dean Gorsuch and Troy Pruitt and current cowboys Orin Larsen and Riley Pruitt, Troy’s son.
Talkington is well on his way to making a name for himself on the rodeo circuit earning the All-Around boys title at the Nebraska State Finals Rodeo with a first-place finish in tie-down roping, second in reined cow horse, and finished third in team roping with his partner Jace Hurlburt.
Talkington won handily in tie-down roping with 172.5 points with three tied for second with 135.5 points.
Talkington said rodeo has been a constant in his life.
“I’ve been around it my whole life because my dad (Shane Talkington) roped. When I was two, I was swinging a rope. We had horses around, so I was always on them. I finally started competing probably when I was six in junior rodeos,” he said.
Though Talkington has been successful at roping, he wanted to compete in a different event as a kid.
“When I was little, I really wanted to be a bull rider. That ended pretty quickly,” he said. “My dad put me on a bucket calf and I was bucked off right away. It’s pretty rough. I figured that was enough for me.”
So, Talkington picked an event where he knew he could excel.
“I went into roping because I knew that I would have more opportunity, and the best chance at being successful,” he said.
Rodeo practice consumes much of Talkington’s time for much of the year, usually beginning at 6 a.m. Practicing technique isn’t just limited to the arena, though.
“My dad and I watch videos from other people and how they do things. We just mostly kind of go about (practicing) on our own,” Talkington said.
His rodeo practice schedule and the long rodeo season make it nearly impossible to participate in other sports.
“We go about every weekend for about six, seven weeks in the fall. That’s the first half (of the season) with the winter off. Our points carry over into the spring, where we go for like seven more weeks,” he said.
Talkington is keeping another tradition alive. His mom Brooks Talkington and his uncles Jay Ehler and Brock Ehler were all standout multi-sport athletes at Scottsbluff High School. Talkington plays basketball because it falls in the winter between the fall and spring rodeo seasons.
Rodeo, though, is his passion and he’s focused on the national tournament after his strong performance in the state rodeo finals.
Talkington said his performance at the national finals largely hinges on the livestock he draws.
“You draw for your calf that you’re going to rope,” he said. “There are some that’ll be a lot better than others. You just hope you draw a good one and hopefully win on it. If you don’t draw a good one, you just try to go make a good run out there. You might not win anything but you could set yourself up for the best average.”
Talkington said he is looking forward to the national finals, and is excited for his individual events and team roping.
“I really like competing in both of them, they’re both pretty different. In roping, I’m on my own. There’s a lot of different variables with two people, two horses. There are more things going on but you just have to really know how to get off,” he said.
Talkington hopes to add to his championship buckles at the national finals in Lincoln from July 18-24