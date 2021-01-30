Talkington’s late bucket lifts Bearcats over Casper Natrona

Tate Talkington took a pass from Trevor Schwartz for the go-ahead bucket with two seconds to play giving the Scottsbluff boys basketball team a hard-fought 55-53 win over Natrona County Saturday.

The win was a gutsy performance by the Bearcats against a Natrona County team that came in at 3-6. Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said he knew the Mustangs were going to battle to the end.

“Last year, we went up to Natrona and they played us really physical. We knew they were going to get after you because they have a good coach and they were going to play hard,” Gullion said. “We knew what was coming and our guys did a good job of sticking together when things didn’t go 100 percent correct. They battled and then were able to execute at the end of the game.”

Natrona County came in with a sub-500 record, but their record didn’t indicate the team’s talent tenacity. Scottsbluff, however, played were just as tenacious and showed a lot of intensity on the court. The winning play was something that Gullion gave his team with a couple of options.

“We had a couple options in there and one of them was the slip,” he said. “They jumped Izaiah coming off and we were trying to get Izaiah in an isolation situation, but they tried to jump that. Tate slipped and our guys read it and we played really good.”