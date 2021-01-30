Talkington’s late bucket lifts Bearcats over Casper Natrona

Tate Talkington took a pass from Trevor Schwartz for the go-ahead bucket with two seconds to play giving the Scottsbluff boys basketball team a hard-fought 55-53 win over Natrona County Saturday.
The win was a gutsy performance by the Bearcats against a Natrona County team that came in at 3-6. Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion said he knew the Mustangs were going to battle to the end.
“Last year, we went up to Natrona and they played us really physical. We knew they were going to get after you because they have a good coach and they were going to play hard,” Gullion said. “We knew what was coming and our guys did a good job of sticking together when things didn’t go 100 percent correct. They battled and then were able to execute at the end of the game.”
Natrona County came in with a sub-500 record, but their record didn’t indicate the team’s talent tenacity. Scottsbluff, however, played were just as tenacious and showed a lot of intensity on the court. The winning play was something that Gullion gave his team with a couple of options.
“We had a couple options in there and one of them was the slip,” he said. “They jumped Izaiah coming off and we were trying to get Izaiah in an isolation situation, but they tried to jump that. Tate slipped and our guys read it and we played really good.”
While the defenses stood strong, the two team’s offense was making clutch buckets all night long. Scottsbluff had balanced scoring with different players stepping up throughout the night at different times.
“It was a complete team effort,” Gullion said. “Tyler hits a couple shots for us and James comes up big, and Harris had a really good night. Izaiah came in the second half and gave us a huge boast. I thought we had a lot of guys do a lot of good things tonight.”
Tyler Harre led the Bearcats with 12 points followed by Kellon Harris with 11. Trevor Schwartz pitched in nine, while Izaiah Mendoza contributed seven.
Scottsbluff got off to a quick start as James Bruner hit two straight buckets to lift the Bearcats to a 6-0 lead. Natrona County came back as they hit three straight 3-pointers to grab a 12-11 lead. It was short-lived as Schwartz nailed a bucket and Harris hit a free throw for a 14-12 lead. Natrona County got a steal and bucket just before the buzzer to tie the game at 14 after one.
The second quarter saw Natrona County outscore Scottsbluff 14-13. The Mustangs led 20-16 before Ostdiek hit a bucket to give the bearcats a 22-20 lead. It was short lived as Natrona County’s Isaac Spear hit a trey for a 25-22 lead. Harris answered with his 3-pointer to tie the game. Natrona County would go into the locker room with a 28-27 lead.
The third quarter was no different as Scottsbluff went up 33-28 on 3-pointers by Harris and Schwartz. The Bearcats led 35-30 before Natrona County came back to grab a 38-37 lead with 1:25 left in the third. Harris closed out the third period scoring with another trey to lift the Bearcats to a 40-38 lead after three periods.
Scottsbluff started the fourth quarter on a tear. After Natrona County tied the game at 40, the Bearcats ran off seven straight points to grab their biggest lead of the night at 47-40. Natrona County came back, slicing the lead to three at 49-46 before taking a 52-50 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from Ryan Swan and Koby Kelly with two minutes to play.
Scottsbluff came back as Bruner hit another bucket and hen Mendoza hit one of two free throws for a 53-52 lead with 1:20 to play. The Mustangs’ Kelly then made one of two free throws to tied the game at 53 with 45.6 seconds to play, setting up a dramatic final 30 seconds.
The Bearcats stayed patient and ran the play that Gullion drew up and Schwartz found a wide-open Talkington for the go-ahead bucket with 2.3 seconds to play. But, the ending got scarier for the Bearcats as the Mustangs had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line, but they missed the front end of the one-and-one, giving Scottsbluff the win.
Natrona County 14 14 10 15 — 53
Scottsbluff 14 13 13 15 — 55
NATRONA COUNTY
Isaac Spear 6, Jace George 15, Ben Hoppens 2, Will Lewis 6, Ryan Swan 12, Koby Kelly 12.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 12, Kellon Harris 11, Trevor Schwartz 9, Jackson Ostdiek 5, James Bruner 6, Tate Talkington 5, Izaiah Mendoza 7,