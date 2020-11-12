 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terry Gass donates proceeds from auto racing to Special Olympics
0 comments
top story

Terry Gass donates proceeds from auto racing to Special Olympics

{{featured_button_text}}
Terry Gass donates proceeds from auto racing to Special Olympics

Terry Gass poses with the banner and plaque he won for winning the main event in the Farm Trucks division on Sept. 19.

 MARK REIN/Star-Herald

Terry Gass, of Scottsbluff, has made his success on the racetrack into a charitable cause.

Gass first became interest in auto racing in high school, but never thought it would turn into a hobby.

“I’ve been a big race fan since high school, but never seriously considered building or purchasing a car. This pickup (that I race) had been built and raced for two years, and then came up for sale online, so I went and bought it. I thought, “what the heck, it’s a beginner class. I’ll go have some fun.”

After purchasing the truck, Hiway 92 Raceway Park owner John Ulander allowed Gass to practice at nights after signing a liability waiver.

“After those practices, I’d haul it home and work on it constantly improving it based on what we learned practicing,” Gass said. “Once the season started, I ran about 3/4 of the races that first year. I didn’t win any races that first year, but I learned something every time I went on the track.”

Gass, who also races at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colorado, said Hiway 92 Raceway Park was a great place to break into auto racing.

“Both venues have a good mix of beginner, intermediate and more advanced classes that compete,” he said. “What’s nice at these local tracks is that most any of the competitors and their crews will help you. It’s a great group of people who are fierce competitors, but they truly want everyone out there to be competitive so they’re willing to help each other. Being one of the new guys, that meant a lot and certainly helped me.”

In his second season of racing at Hiway 92, Gass started to find success

“At HiWay 92, I race in what they call the “Farm Truck” class. There is usually 5-7 competitors in these events. I actually won the championship in that class in 2020,” he said.

Gass, though, races in a different class at Colorado National Speedway.

“They don’t have a class specifically for pickups, so I race with the stock cars in the “Pure Stock” class. There are typically 20 to 25 competitors in these races,” he said. “This fall, we bought a stock car that we’ll run at both tracks in 2021.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gass said the stock car should help him be more competitive at Colorado National Speedway.

“We finished four times in the top 10 at CNS with the pickup this year, but it’s heavier and has a smaller motor than most of the stock cars we compete against, so it’s hard to compete for wins down there,” he said. “The main reason we bought the stock car is so we can be more competitive at CNS. We will probably race it some at HiWay 92 in 2021 as well, but that would be on nights we’re not competing with the pickup.”

Since the beginning, Gass has donated any winnings to the Special Olympics, a cause that means a lot to him.

“Stock car racing was never meant to be a money maker. It’s a hobby,” he said. “In fact, it costs way more to race than you could make, even if you won every race. My wife, Lisa, and I have helped coach and volunteer for Special Olympics for Scotts Bluff County since we moved here in 2016.”

Gass volunteered with Special Olympics prior to moving to the Scottsbluff area.

“Prior to that, we volunteered for Special Olympics in Murray, Kentucky,” he said. “In addition to our participation, we find ourselves naturally being ambassadors for the Special Olympics organization and the athletes. We thought, what a great way to draw attention to the volunteers, athletes and donors to Special Olympics.”

Gass shows his love for the Special Olympics every night he races at Hiway 92 Raceway.

“We had big ‘Special Olympics Nebraska’ decals made, and put them on both rear quarter panels of the pickup,” he said. “Instead of having sponsors, we donate everything we win. We’re not opposed to having sponsors, but have never solicited any.”

So far, Gass said they have been able to donate a decent amount of money.

“Last year, we donated $500 because that’s all we won. This year, we are donating the $1,480 that we won competing,” he said. “We still have 1 race left, a 300 lap race at Colorado National Speedway on Nov. 21.”

It will take some luck to earn any money at that race, Gass said.

“It will be tough to win any money in this race because there will be 50-75 cars trying to take the green flag, and it’s very competitive. We finished 20th in it last year, and only the top 17 earned any money,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Husker press conference: Scott Frost watching QB position closely
Sports News

Husker press conference: Scott Frost watching QB position closely

Senior safety Marquel Dismuke apologized for saying it, but his one sentence statement about where the Huskers need to go from here may have lots of fans' heads nodding. 

"We can't put our heads down and go half-ass - half speed, my bad," Dismuke said. 

Nebraska football may be 0-2 and coming off a tough 21-13 loss at Northwestern, but the Husker players and coach Scott Frost said Monday that the mindset inside the program remains strong and confident headed into Saturday's contest with Penn State. The Huskers think they're close to winning if they can keep leads, stop making mistakes and stay aggressive.

"We need to keep our foot on their neck, not give up on the gas, and find ways to win," senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. 

"Less games makes all the ones we do have all that much more important," senior defensive end Ben Stille said. "...Winning's contagious." 

"I trust the guys on this team, and I love the guys on this team," Warner said. 

More quick notes from Monday's chat with Frost and players. 

>>Red zone, red zone, red zone. Nebraska's offense knows it needs to improve in that area, Warner said, and will go to work on some new plays this week, he said. 

"I think anticipation is a big thing for all of us in the red zone because everything happens so much faster and the windows are smaller," Warner said. "I talk to the quarterbacks a lot about it. The key is getting the ball our quick and into our hands and us anticipating the ball coming. It's something we're going to work on going forward. I'll make sure, with the quarterbacks, that we're ready, going forward in red zone, to be better at passing, because we can't be so one-dimensional." 

>>Miller said players will "grade themselves pretty hard" on the defense in preparation for Penn State, but he thought NU played well enough on defense to win on Saturday. 

Miller praised the first start and play from sophomore Luke Reimer, who had ten tackles and a sack. 

"Luke Reimer shows up every day with a positive mindset," Miller said. "He's just a guy who has an itch to get to the ball." 

It would help the Huskers, Miller said, to get Will Honas back healthy and keep Reimer healthy, so that players can balance their snaps and stay fresh. 

>>Nebraska senior safety Marquel Dismuke said young defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer handled their first career starts well. Farmer had two interceptions. 

"I thought they did a pretty good job," Dismuke said. "I can't ask for anything more from them than what we did."

Dismuke said the Huskers have to fix a few items from the second half - when Northwestern scored two touchdowns - but feels confident going forward. 

Defensive end Ben Stille said he would have given the Huskers' defense a grade "in the B range." 

>>Warner said he appreciated the desire of freshman receivers Marcus Fleming and Zavier Betts wanting to double and triple-check details last week as they prepared for their first major action in a game. 

>>While Nebraska is used to practicing inside an empty Memorial Stadium, an empty cathedral on gameday will be a new experience. 

"The atmosphere and the electricity in the air is definitely a feeling you don't get anywhere else in life," Stille said. "So it stinks to miss out on that our senior year. But we just have to do a good job of bringing our own energy and getting it done ourselves." 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News