The Gering girls tennis team end in 10th

LINCOLN — The Gering girls tennis team took 10th for the second time at the state tournament.

Kristen Whaley went 4-1 to take fifth place at No. 1 singles in the tournament. In her first game in the consolation bracket she won 8-3 over Merci Hood, of Adams Central. She then won 8-6 in her match against Elkhorn’s Paulina Fomicheva.

+3 Sidney boys hold on to slim lead in the Class B team standings The Sidney boys have a one-point lead over Hastings in the team standings at the NSAA Class B state track and field championships.

On Thursday Whaley won her first-round matchup with Waverly’s Zoey Nelson by a score of 6-0, 6-0.

Lincoln Christian’s Alyssa Gove gave her a tough match in the second round, Gove won the first set 2-6. Whaley won the next two 6-0, 10-6.

Whaley took on the No. 3 seed, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Kucera. Kucera topped Whaley 6-1, 6-0. Kucera downed Alliance’s Courtney Cox in the first round to setup Kucera’s match against Whaley.

The Bulldogs’ Paige Schneider medaled picking up a win for seventh-place finish.

In the consolation bracket, Schneider dropped her first matchup to Grand Island Central Catholics’ Ayonya Birthi. Schneider rebounded with an 8-4 win over Bennington’s Eva Behlen.

In the first day’s action, Schneider cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 over Ogallala’s Tegan Brown in the first round of No. 2 singles action.