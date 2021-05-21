The Gering girls tennis team end in 10th

LINCOLN — The Gering girls tennis team took 10th for the second time at the state tournament.
Kristen Whaley went 4-1 to take fifth place at No. 1 singles in the tournament. In her first game in the consolation bracket she won 8-3 over Merci Hood, of Adams Central. She then won 8-6 in her match against Elkhorn’s Paulina Fomicheva.
The Sidney boys have a one-point lead over Hastings in the team standings at the NSAA Class B state track and field championships.
On Thursday Whaley won her first-round matchup with Waverly’s Zoey Nelson by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
Lincoln Christian’s Alyssa Gove gave her a tough match in the second round, Gove won the first set 2-6. Whaley won the next two 6-0, 10-6.
Whaley took on the No. 3 seed, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ashlyn Kucera. Kucera topped Whaley 6-1, 6-0. Kucera downed Alliance’s Courtney Cox in the first round to setup Kucera’s match against Whaley.
The Bulldogs’ Paige Schneider medaled picking up a win for seventh-place finish.
In the consolation bracket, Schneider dropped her first matchup to Grand Island Central Catholics’ Ayonya Birthi. Schneider rebounded with an 8-4 win over Bennington’s Eva Behlen.
In the first day’s action, Schneider cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 over Ogallala’s Tegan Brown in the first round of No. 2 singles action.
Schneider again by a wide margin, downing Elkhorn’s Kathlene Schultz 6-2, 6-0. Schultz defeated Alliance’s Haley Weare in the first round to advance to her match with Schneider.
McCook’s Joslyn Hammond 6-4, 6-1 win over Schneider in the third round.
“This is the second year we’ve finished in the top 10 following our 9th place finish on 2019,” head coach Ron Swank said. “It’s not bad for the best kept secret in the valley. Coaches April Carlson, Tom Nagaki and myself love the effort and work we get from our team. A top 10 (finish) in the state (tournament) is a big accomplishment for our team.”