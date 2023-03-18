CHADRON — Scottsbluff senior Taryn Spady won two sprint events Saturday during the Chadron State College indoor track invite, and also was part of a first-place relay team

The Bearcats Hans Baston, a junior, also was a multi-event winner, as he won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters in the respective times of 4 minutes, 55.49 seconds and 10:44.62.

Alliance's Jonah Amill was a double winner in the meet as well. He won the boys long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 5 inches and also the triple jump 41-0.

His teammate, Payton Boyer, finished second in the latter event with an attempt of 39-4.75.

The indoor meet was not scored. Ten teams competed in the event.

"We have some girls who are coming off a winter (sports) season and they're in pretty good shape and they all competed really well," Scottsbluff girls track coach Mike Burda said. "There's a lot of potential (with the team). We have some girls across the board who did a really good job. We just have a really good-balanced team right now."

Spady finished first in the girls 60 meters in 8.29 seconds, edging Gering junior Alissa Morales by .02 seconds, and also won the 200 in 27.91.

She also teamed with Payton Burda, Ysabella Scherer and Paige Horne to finish first in the 1,600 relay in 4:23.29.

Burda, also a Bearcats senior, won the 400 in 1:03.48, and Horne was first in the 60 hurdles in 9.60 with Gering freshman Rylee Luce in second (10.76).

Alliance's Jaelynnee Clark was first in the triple jump with an attempt of 34 feet, 1 inch,and her teammate Macey Seebohm won the 800 (2:36.31).

Chadron's Grace Pyle won the high jump (5-0) and her teammate, Kyndall Carnahan was first in the 1,600 (6:08.16). Gering's Jadyn Scott was second in the latter event (6:13.99).

In addition, Bayard's Danika Hassel won the long jump (14-9).

Chadron had a strong showing in the boys meet as Xander Provance won the 60 hurdles in 8.45 and his teammates, Malachi Swallow and Rhett Cullers, were second and third, respectively.

All three teamed with Quinn Bailey for the 1,600 relay team that finished first in 3:38.05.

Swallow won the 60 (7.22), and Bailey was first in the 200 (24.72)

Scottsbluff's Kyan Allen won the 400 (55.18), just ahead of teammate, Irvin Sierra Torres. Gering's Eli Marez was first in the 800 (2:09.36) and Alliance's Trevor Zurn and Gering's Jackson Howard were second and third, respectively.

Bearcats sophomore Ryan Hinman won the shot put with an attempt of 46-9