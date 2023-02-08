Three more members of the Scottsbluff High School football team will play at the next level.

Kyan Allen (Chadron State College), Korbin Gribble (Nebraska Wesleyan University) and Tyson Klein (Northwestern College) made their college commitments official on Wednesday afternoon after teammate Brock Knutson signed a national letter of intent with Nebraska in late December.

The trio were joined by McKinley Knotts — who is headed to Black Hills State as part of the women's golf program — during a short ceremony at the school.

"It's really exciting," Knotts said. "I get to play with one of my best friends. She introduced me to golf so it's fun to be able to be on the same team with her again."

Bearcats football coach Judson Hall said there could be a few additional football players announcing their college plans in the near future.

"We've usually had one or two guys continue on (each year)," Hall said. "This many kids this year is really a credit to (the senior class) and the hard work they put in. All the kids we're talking about today are talented on the football field and they've also put in the time behind the scenesto put themselves in this position.

"All three kids are top-notch students and have been top-notch players for us in our program," Hall said. "They're all very special kids and all have a bright future in front of them."

Klein was a 'swiss-army knife' player during his career with the Bearcats. He saw time at quarterback, fullback and linebacker and safety during his years. He will likely be a defensive player for Wesleyan

"I feel (high school) prepared me to play any position," Klein said. "I feel I can play anywhere (Wesleyan) wants me to play."

Gribble who drew collegiate interest in part because of his size and length at tight end, said the connection he built with the coaching staff over the year made him feel like it was right program.

"(The coaches) made it out to most of my games in the fall, so that was nice to see," Gribble said. "They kept in touch with me and wished me luck before every game. They just build a good relationship with me early."

Allen, a cornerback with the Bearcats, said playing collegiate football has always been a goal.

"It really means a lot to me," Allen said. "To get the opportunity to do it is really a dream come true."

And one that will be a reality in the area he was raised.

"I can come home any time I want and I have the support of everyone (at home games)," Allen said of the appeal of Chadron State. "My friends can come to my games. It really means a lot to play so close to home."

Knotts said the surroundings of the Spearfish campus are similar to Scottsbluff, which is a reason why she made her decision.

"It's really beautiful up there," she said. "There's a lot of people (at the school) that I know already and it's not too far from home."

Bearcats girls golf coach Brock Ehler said Knotts work ethic and love for the game will help her grow at the next level.

"When she goes to practice and plays golf, it doesn't feel like a job to her," Ehler said. "It was a couple days after (the girls state golf tournament), I already saw her out on the course cruising around by herself. She is just passionate about competing."