Thyne wins C5 title; Mitchell, Bridgeport, Alliance advance

The Mitchell Tigers claimed the Class C5 District championship with a score of 331 on Monday at Court House and Jail Rock golf course in Bridgeport.
Mitchell had three golfers finish in the top 10 led by Austin Thyne first-place finish with a 76.
Freshman Cael Peters ended in third after carding an 80. Jaron Anderson added a ninth-place finish at 85.
Mykin Marcoe shot a 90, and Burke Schneider a 91 for the Tigers.
With the team title, Mitchell qualified for the state tournament.
Also earning a team berth is Bridgeport. Bridgeport took second after shooting a combined 347.
With a score of 77, Braxten Swires claimed second place. Brady Newkirk and Bayler Sterkel also finished in the top 10. Newkirk had an 82 for fifth place, and Sterkel shot an 88 for 10th.
Kimball’s Jesse Heide also qualifies for state after taking sixth place. Heide fired an 83.
Gordon-Rushville had two top 10 placers led by Jace Nelson’s fourth place finish with a score of 81. Tegan Snyder shot at 84 for eighth.
The Mustangs were edged out by Valentine for third place. They missed qualifying for state by just six strokes.
Bayard’s Matthew Aplegate and Ben Sauer tied with a 102.
Hemingford’s Dax Powell had his team’s lowest score with a 105.
(SUBHEAD) Class B5 District Tournament
In the Class B4 district tournament, Alliance finished third to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Crayton Cyza fired a 76 for a fifth-place finish, and Caeson Clarke carded a 79 for ninth place.
Cyza and Clarke led Alliance to a third-place finish qualifying the whole team for the state Class B tournament.
Taytom Timber fired an 87, Jaron Matulka 89 and Tristen Timbers ahd an 92.
Sidney finished just outside the top three. The Raiders were paced by Trey Douglas’ 81. John Beier had an 82. Asher Wadzinski and Wyatt Heckenlively shot 88s.
Scottsbluff finished with a team score of 346. Brett Hill had the top score for the Bearcats carding an 84. Kaedon Patton shot an 86 and Treyten York had an 85.
Dalton Wiese led Gering with an 89. Christian Bokelman had a 95 nd Jarrod Beamon added 96.
Broc Berry led Chadron to a 356 team firing an 84. Jacksyn Behrends also shot in the 80s with an 87.
The two-day Class B state tournament kicks off on Tuesday, May 25 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Class C
Top 10 Individual Scores
1, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 76; 2, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 77; 3, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 80; 4, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 81; 5, Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport, 82; 6, Jesse Heide, Kimball, 83; 7, Ryan Okief, Valentine, 82; 8, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, 84; 9, Jaron Anderson, Mitchell, 85; 10, Bayler Sterkel, Bridgeport, 88; 11, Ty Monie, Sutherland, 88.
Team Standings
1, Mitchell, 331; 2, Bridgeport, 347; 3, Valentine, 372; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 378; 5, Sutherland, 404; 6, Bayard, 413; 7, Cambridge, 425; 8, Hemingford, 462; 9, Chase County, 538.
Class B
Top Individual Scores
1, Jakeb Scherer, Gothenberg, 73; 2, Payton Craw, McCook, 73; 3, Brady Esch, McCook 74; 4, Luke Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 76; 5, Crayton Cyza, Alliance, 76; 6, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 76; 7, Ethan Mins, Lexington, 78; 8, Blake Denson, Broken Bow, 79; 9, Caeson Clarke, Alliance, 79; 10, Kaden Broeker, Holdrege, 79.
Team Standings
1, Ogalla, 324; 2, McCook, 326; 3, Alliance, 331; 4, Sidney, 339; 5, Gothenburg, 340; 6, Cozad, 345; 7, Scottsbluff, 346; 8, Holdrege, 349; 9, Broken Bow, 349; 10, Chadron, 356; 11, Lexington, 383; 12, Gering, 391.