Thyne wins C5 title; Mitchell, Bridgeport, Alliance advance

The Mitchell Tigers claimed the Class C5 District championship with a score of 331 on Monday at Court House and Jail Rock golf course in Bridgeport.

Mitchell had three golfers finish in the top 10 led by Austin Thyne first-place finish with a 76.

Freshman Cael Peters ended in third after carding an 80. Jaron Anderson added a ninth-place finish at 85.

Mykin Marcoe shot a 90, and Burke Schneider a 91 for the Tigers.

With the team title, Mitchell qualified for the state tournament.

Also earning a team berth is Bridgeport. Bridgeport took second after shooting a combined 347.

With a score of 77, Braxten Swires claimed second place. Brady Newkirk and Bayler Sterkel also finished in the top 10. Newkirk had an 82 for fifth place, and Sterkel shot an 88 for 10th.

Kimball’s Jesse Heide also qualifies for state after taking sixth place. Heide fired an 83.

Gordon-Rushville had two top 10 placers led by Jace Nelson’s fourth place finish with a score of 81. Tegan Snyder shot at 84 for eighth.

The Mustangs were edged out by Valentine for third place. They missed qualifying for state by just six strokes.