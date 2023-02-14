BRIDGEPORT — Like so many times this season, the knockout punch landed by the Bridgeport girls basketball team on Tuesday night came early.

The top-seeded and undefeated Bulldogs opened the C1-12 sub-district semifinal with a 16-point run and cruised to a 66-30 win over Chadron.

Bridgeport (22-0) advanced to a matchup against Chase County.

The third-seeded Longhorns upset No. 2 Hershey 51-38 in the other semifinal. Bridgeport (22-0) and Chase County (14-8) will meet to decide the title at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Unlike during a meeting in late January when Chadron played right with the Bulldogs for almost three quarters, the postseason rematch proved to be a much different story.

Bridgeport held the Cardinals scoreless until just 58 seconds remained in the opening quarter while building a 20-2 advantage.

The Bulldogs’ lead ballooned to 46-13 at halftime after Bridgeport piled up 26 points in the second quarter. Offensively the scoring came from inside the paint and outside on the perimeter as Bridgeport’s press routinely turned over the Cardinals, which led to plenty of prime looks at the hoop.

“We played really well in the first half,” Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen said. “We did what we needed to do defensively. The press became lethal and we were getting layup after layup after layup. Everything else just started clicking after that.”

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half for Bridgeport. Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who finished with 17 points, added 13 in the opening half.

Bridgeport’s advantage continued to grow in the third quarter. A third 3-pointer from Mackenzie Liakos pushed the Bulldogs’ lead over the 40-point mark, which resulted in a running clock for the final nine minutes of play.

Liakos and Ella Schluterbusch both totaled nine points each to finish behind the Loomis-Goltl sisters in the scoring column.

Bridgeport converted 17-of-23 free throws in the contest.

Chadron, which ended its season with a 10-14 record, was led in scoring by Taverra Sayaloune with six points. Taegan Bach finished with five.

The Cardinals were 3-for-6 at the free-throw line.

Thursday’s sub-district final will be the third meeting of the season between Bridgeport and Chase County. The Bulldogs handily won the prior two matchups by scores of 66-23 on Jan. 20 and 61-26 on Jan. 31.

Chadron (30):

Taegan Bach 5, Michaiah Fuller 2, Demi Ferguson 4, Ashlyn Morrison 1, Makinley Fuller 4, Laney Klemke 3, Sophia Wess 4, Taverra Sayaloune 6, Haylee Wild 1.

Bridgeport (66):

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Brooklyn Mohrman 3, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Mackenzie Liakos 9, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 22, Grace Dean 6.

\