Torrington topples Gering, 24-6

“We came out and did what we wanted to do offensively,” O’Boyle said. “We gave them a lot of looks and controlled the line of scrimmage. They kind of settled in and pressured us a little more and we quite couldn’t handle it. We just have to get better. We have a short turn-around. We have a very good Northwest team that will be here next week so we can’t sit around and dwell on this, we have to learn from it and we got to fix it in practice.”

The biggest things that killed the Bulldog drives was costly mistakes and leaving the ball on the ground.

“We definitely shot ourselves in the foot plenty of times,” O’Boyle said. “I think we put the ball on the ground five, six or seven times and that is just not acceptable. We are running right by guys on offense and doing a lot of things that does not represent Gering the right way. We have to get that fixed.”

The game had its first-game jitters by both teams, but the opening drives by both teams seemed to be in mid-season form. After that, both teams had miscues.

Both teams started the game as it was going to be high scoring. Torrington took the opening drive and scored in 90 seconds as Bivens hooked up with Kelser Wolfe on a 72-yard pass play for the quick 6-0 lead.