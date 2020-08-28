Torrington topples Gering, 24-6

Beau Bivens passed the test in his first varsity start at quarterback as the junior helped the Torrington Trailblazers to a 24-6 win over Gering in Danny O’Boyle’s head coaching debut at Gering’s Memorial Stadium Friday night.
Torrington head coach Russell Stienmetz said his team did the things they needed to get the season-opening win.
“We had a lot of kids out of their positions tonight or had young kids starting and just trying to prepare those kids of what was going to happen,” Stienmetz said. “There were several kids that were in their first varsity start tonight and I am just very proud of those kids for stepping up and getting the job done.”
Bivens was one of those players that was making his first varsity start at quarterback and showed plenty of toughness in leading the Blazers.
“This was the first time that Beau Bivens has started in a varsity football game and I think he was like 7 of 17 and had 100-and-some yards throwing, so I am very proud of him,” Stienmetz said. “I think there is just one way for him to go and that is just getting better learning those defensive schemes and formations a little bit better. He will get better because he is a good student of the game.”
O’Boyle opened his first game as Bulldog head coach as his team drove the distance on their first play to paydirt on a night that was senior recognition night already.
“We came out and did what we wanted to do offensively,” O’Boyle said. “We gave them a lot of looks and controlled the line of scrimmage. They kind of settled in and pressured us a little more and we quite couldn’t handle it. We just have to get better. We have a short turn-around. We have a very good Northwest team that will be here next week so we can’t sit around and dwell on this, we have to learn from it and we got to fix it in practice.”
The biggest things that killed the Bulldog drives was costly mistakes and leaving the ball on the ground.
“We definitely shot ourselves in the foot plenty of times,” O’Boyle said. “I think we put the ball on the ground five, six or seven times and that is just not acceptable. We are running right by guys on offense and doing a lot of things that does not represent Gering the right way. We have to get that fixed.”
The game had its first-game jitters by both teams, but the opening drives by both teams seemed to be in mid-season form. After that, both teams had miscues.
Both teams started the game as it was going to be high scoring. Torrington took the opening drive and scored in 90 seconds as Bivens hooked up with Kelser Wolfe on a 72-yard pass play for the quick 6-0 lead.
Gering answered on its first possession in dramatic fashion. The Bulldogs used 16 plays and a high dose of running plays to go the 81 yards to knot the score at 6-6. The Bulldogs big plays on the drive include a 20-yard pass play from quarterback Brady Radzymski to Ryan Johnston followed by a 9-yard rush by Eli Thompson. Nate Rocheleau also had a 14-yard run before Radzymski closed out the drive with a 5-yard run.
After that, neither teams could find paydirt. Torrington stalled out on its next possession as Rocheleau picked off a Blazer pass as Torrington was about to score, setting the Bulldogs up at the 4-yard line and 96 yards from the endzone. Gering had to punt from their endzone but was benefited from a roughing the punter to keep the drive alive. That didn’t matter as they had to punt later on. Both teams went into the locker room knotted at six.
The second half was a different story for Torrington.
“Coming out after halftime, the players were on fire there,” Stienmetz said. “I was pretty proud of them doing that by themselves. After we got that first score there [in the third] it was like let’s keep going.”
Torrington scored in just over two minutes to take a 13-6 lead as Bivens connected with Carson Schults on a 26-yard pass play for the go-ahead score. After a Gering punt, Torrington took over at the 40 and put together a 16-play drive that was helped by a Torrington punt that Gering fumbled, and the Blazers recovered. The lengthy drive was finished off on a Chase Miller 29-yard field goal for a 16-6 lead.
Gering had a big drive in the fourth quarter that saw Radzymski hook up with Tyler Garrett on a 27-yard pass play. Radzymski followed with a 18-yard run that had a personal foul penalty tacked on. The drive, though, ended as Torrington’s Deagan Keith intercepted a pass killing the drive.
Torrington then capped off the scoring as Trace Floyd went 81 yards for the final score.
Steinmetz said he was pleased with the way his team played.
“It is a great win and we wish the best of luck to the Gering Bulldogs and the rest of the season and coach Danny O’Boyle,” he said.
Torrington 6 0 10 8 – 24
Gering 6 0 0 0 – 6
First Quarter
T – Beau Bivens 72-yard pass to Kelser Wolfe (kick failed), 0-6
G – Brady Radzymski 6-yard run (kick failed), 6-6
Third Quarter
T – Bivens 26-yard pass to Carson Schults (Chase Miller kick), 6-13.
T – Miller 29-yard field goal, 6-16.
Fourth Quarter
T – Trace Floyd 81-yard run (Bivens to Schults 2-pt), 6-24.