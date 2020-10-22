Torrington tops Scottsbluff in five sets

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The Torrington volleyball team needed five sets to get by Scottsbluff, but the Trailblazers went to 14-4 on the season with the thrilling, heart-thumping 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 win over Scottsbluff Thursday night.

It was Torrington’s fourth win in the last five matches as they get ready to travel to face Burns on Friday.

Scottsbluff drops to 10-15 and will enter Class B-8 sub-district action on Tuesday when they face Alliance at Gering High School with the winner taking on top-seed Gering for the sub-district title on Wednesday.

Thursday’s first two sets were somewhat close as the Trailblazers won the first set 25-18 before Scottsbluff rebounded 25-16.

The next two sets went down to the final points. The third set saw both teams battle back and forth before Torrington snuck out the 25-23 win.

The fourth set was just as close. Torrington grabbed a 20-17 lead and seemed to be in cruise control. Scottsbluff came back and tied the game at 20-20. The lead see-sawed back and forth. The Bearcats tied the set at 23-23 and then went on to win the fourth 25-23 to force a fifth set.