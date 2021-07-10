Wagner earns overall title at the Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb

Cameron Wagner made quick work of the course to claim the overall title at the Oregon Trail Days Hill Climb on Saturday.

Wagner made it to the top of the Scotts Bluff National Monument in 7 minutes and 20 seconds.

“I think this is probably my fastest that I’ve done it at 7:20. It’s definitely one of my fastest times,” he said. “It’s a hard ride. You really have to pace yourself just right or you’re putting yourself out and then you slow down.”

This wasn’t the only time Wagner has finished on top.

“I’ve gotten first place. The last three times that I did this race. And so I knew, I know there’s a lot of guys out around town that are faster than me. Yeah, it just depends on who shows up how much training do you do for this,” he said. “I don’t really train for this specifically I just ride a lot yeah and then I’m, I’m gonna do mountain Evans hill climb here in two weeks.”

Race organizer Daryl Payne, who finished third in the 70 and over age group, said he was happy with the turnout.

There were 21 racers and two people riding a tandem bike for 23 total at the hill climb. Before the pandemic, Payne said they were up to around 30 riders.