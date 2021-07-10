Washed Up captures OT Days mud volleyball tourney title

There was plenty of exciting action in the Oregon Trail Days Mud Volleyball tournament Saturday at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

The adult division saw the Washed Up team go through the double elimination tournament unblemished, but they were taken to the third set in the championship game.

Washed Up was made up of Olivia Schaub, Macey Boggs, Elli Winkler, Cody Ferguson, Ashtyn Martin, and Zach Martin.

The Washed Up team was pushed in the title game by Please Drink Responsibility as that title game went three sets. Washed Up won the first set pretty easily, but PDR took the second set with ease to force a deciding third set. The third set was all Washed Up as they captured the win.

The third-place team, Dirty Balls, had plenty of time in the muddy volleyball pits as they battled back through the loser’s bracket to get third. Members of the third-place team were Manny Perez, Jared Kembel, Macey Boggs, Shala Van Galder, and Morgan Hernandez.

The adult division wasn’t the only division that was played. The morning saw an high school division and that was stiff competition. The high school division was won by Sugar n’ Spice, who defeated Raw Dawgers for the title.