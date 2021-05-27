WATCH NOW: 23 Club complex nears completion

“23 Club is a 100% volunteer organization, so this is all volunteer time. Finding the time to make all this happens probably been the biggest challenge,” he said.

Nemnich said it was an easy pitch because almost everybody in the community has some sort of experience with 23 Club.

“23 Club has been around since 1937, so it’s hard to find somebody that has lived in Scottsbluff that has not either played 23 Club, or a son or grandson now plays. It’s near and dear to a lot of people.,” he said.

The organization brings in a lot of money to the community, which made the pitch even easier, he said.

“We’re one of the biggest, if not the largest, youth sports organization in western Nebraska. We bring in tournaments. We bring in a huge amount of money into the community. I think a lot of people see the value in that,” Nemnich said.

The project is now nearing the home stretch for phase one of the project.