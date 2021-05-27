WATCH NOW: 23 Club complex nears completion

23 Club President Geoff Nemnich turned a dream into reality with the new 23 Club complex expected to be completed in early June.
Nemnich first became involved with the 23 Club when his oldest son started playing tee ball in 2013, he said.
After a few years of his son playing, Nemnich decided he would like to be more involved with the organization.
“After a few years involved with that, I decided I’d like to volunteer and spend a little bit more time helping the club out,” Nemnich said. “So, I ran for president back in 2017, and was nominated for that position. I’ve been there ever since.”
When he took over as president in 2017, Nemnich said the previous board had kicked around the idea of building a new complex for the youth baseball organization.
“The previous officers had kind of talked about this. They kind of got the ball rolling a little bit, but it really was nothing more than an idea on paper at that point,” he said.
Nemnich immediately threw himself into turning the dream into reality. He said he has been involved with the project from the design to raising funds, applying for grants and getting the city behind the project.
It wasn’t hard to raise funds for the project, he said.
“23 Club is a 100% volunteer organization, so this is all volunteer time. Finding the time to make all this happens probably been the biggest challenge,” he said.
Nemnich said it was an easy pitch because almost everybody in the community has some sort of experience with 23 Club.
“23 Club has been around since 1937, so it’s hard to find somebody that has lived in Scottsbluff that has not either played 23 Club, or a son or grandson now plays. It’s near and dear to a lot of people.,” he said.
The organization brings in a lot of money to the community, which made the pitch even easier, he said.
“We’re one of the biggest, if not the largest, youth sports organization in western Nebraska. We bring in tournaments. We bring in a huge amount of money into the community. I think a lot of people see the value in that,” Nemnich said.
The project is now nearing the home stretch for phase one of the project.
“We are within probably $5,000 of being done with what we’re calling phase one, which is essentially everything other than the new field lighting,” Nemnich said. “We’ve actually started on that already. We’ve already been planning and looking at future fundraising to get the additional $500,000 for the LED field lighting.”
The 23 Club has already gotten a jumpstart on raising funds for the lights.
“Major League Baseball Players Association gave us a youth development grant for $200,000 to go towards the light. Once we get everything done with (phase one), we’ll start fundraising hopefully within the next year. Maybe in the next offseason we’ll have enough money, and we’ll be able to get the new lighting system in and be 100% done with this project.”