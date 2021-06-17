WATCH NOW: Cassie Lee returns as intern for second year

During last year’s COVID-19-shortened season, Cassie Lee was serving as an intern for the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
Lee, who grew up in Castle Rock, Colorado, and is a recent Gonzaga graduate, said she liked the area so she returned this year to spend a second summer as an intern for the Pioneers.
“I needed two internships with Gonzaga,” she said. “I already had to work with our athletic department, but thought I could always use more experienced to try and fill up my resume. So, I looked at jobs on our website, and saw this (internship). I applied for it and got the job on the spot. I loved it last year, so I came back.”
Lee said it was specifically working for a baseball team that appealed to her most.
“I adjusted to working with college baseball at Gonzaga, but didn’t think I could do it full time,” she said. “So I thought, let’s do it full time and see if it’s actually a sport I want to get into. I ended up loving it. I could do it full time now. It just kind of drew me in and it was close enough to home as well that I could drive home on a weekend if I chose to. That was not something I could really do during the school year.”
As an intern, Lee said she is in charge of the team’s operations.
“I do everything player related, so anything from uniforms to making sure they have food and water in the dugout before games,” she said. “I make sure they have walkout songs (when they get up to bat), and they’re ready to travel. I make sure their dietary restrictions are met. During the game, I also help with music.”
Lee said she is also responsible for keeping the players connected to fans and family.
“I help with social media, making sure videos are out and people can interact with them, whether it’s their university, or parents, girlfriends, siblings, anything like that. I got calls today making sure (the incoming player) had an itinerary ready when he gets here and make sure they have food when they’re here. Anything that make it possible for (coach Antonio Garcia), and the boys to just show up (to their destination) and everything is ready.”
Serving as a Pioneer intern, Lee said it has led her to think about working for teams in a number of sports.
“I think currently, because of Gonzaga, basketball or baseball (are the sports I would most like to work in),” she said. “The NFL i think is a little more corrupt, in my opinion. Major League baseball is dealing with some issues currently. I really like the NBA commissioner, so I’m kind of headed that way. But it’s also, ‘What can I get into?’”
