WATCH NOW: Cassie Lee returns as intern for second year

During last year’s COVID-19-shortened season, Cassie Lee was serving as an intern for the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Lee, who grew up in Castle Rock, Colorado, and is a recent Gonzaga graduate, said she liked the area so she returned this year to spend a second summer as an intern for the Pioneers.

“I needed two internships with Gonzaga,” she said. “I already had to work with our athletic department, but thought I could always use more experienced to try and fill up my resume. So, I looked at jobs on our website, and saw this (internship). I applied for it and got the job on the spot. I loved it last year, so I came back.”

Lee said it was specifically working for a baseball team that appealed to her most.

“I adjusted to working with college baseball at Gonzaga, but didn’t think I could do it full time,” she said. “So I thought, let’s do it full time and see if it’s actually a sport I want to get into. I ended up loving it. I could do it full time now. It just kind of drew me in and it was close enough to home as well that I could drive home on a weekend if I chose to. That was not something I could really do during the school year.”

As an intern, Lee said she is in charge of the team’s operations.