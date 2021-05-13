WATCH NOW: Fate brings Garcia to Pioneers

You could say Antonio Garcia was destined to coach the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Garcia, who played for the Zephyrs in their inaugural season in 2018, came by the job by chance.

“it is kind of a funny story, he said. “I drove home to California when COVID hit, from Kansas, and I was gonna drive back to school for the fall.”

Garcia decided to make a stop in Gering on his way back to the University of Kansas.

“It was a way for me to stop back in Gering and spend a night or two with my host family, and then just carry on my way.”

Garcia decided to catch a Pioneers game against the Hastings Sodbusters before he continued his journey back to Kansas.

“I had two friends and teammates (at the University of Kansas) who were playing for the Sodbusters, so I decided to stay in town for the game,” he said.

At that game, Garcia spotted Pioneers owner Chuck Heemanh.

“I just wanted to say, ‘hi.’ I asked him how he was doing, and we kind of talked for a little bit and he wanted me to meet Coach (Ryan) Sires after the game,” Garcia said.