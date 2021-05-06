WATCH NOW: Gering's Ron Swank enjoys 'accidental' career as tennis coach

You could say Gering High School's Ron Swank owes his tenure as a tennis coach to a voicemail.
Jim Kozal, Swank’s boss at Platte Valley Bank, left him a voicemail asking Swank to call him back.
“I thought, ‘What did I do wrong?,’” Swank said.
After calling Kozal back, he learned that Scottsbluff High School was in need of a tennis coach. Swank would land the job and would spend three years as the Bearcats’ tennis coach.
After three years at the helm, Swank stepped down at Scottsbluff and another opportunity to coach arose.
“The Gering job popped up and I waited a month thinking they might fill it internally. I had a bunch of people encourage me, so I applied for the boys and then ended up also doing the girls job, which is really fun. I like doing the whole thing,” he said.
Prior to getting the job, Swank said he never really thought about coaching beyond his son’s little league baseball team.
“I never thought about coaching at the high school level or anything,” he said. “It was just fortunate for me that I was an OK tennis player. I have a 4.0 ranking with the USDA which is OKish. I’m not a superstar by any means, which is probably good because I can tell them all the things I do wrong,” he said jokingly.
Not only did he come by his coaching career in an unorthodox manner, he also started playing tennis in high school at the encouragement of friends during his junior year of high school. His mom wouldn’t let him play football, so he needed another athletic outlet.
“They got me that summer. Then, I got into a tournament in my first week. One of my friend’s partner quit on him,” he said. “I didn’t do all that well. I could serve OK and hit a forehand OK, but I just got in by accident. We then moved up here, and I lettered my senior year. I just kept playing. After that I played two years (at WNCC).”
