WATCH NOW: Hemingford’s Creel Weber making name for himself

Weber said he had some nerves, but having been to the state tournament last year helped ease them a bit.

“There was a little bit more pressure, but it wasn’t much different. I kind of had a feel for (what to expect at state),” he said. “It was a little different this time, there were fewer people. I felt like most of the people there had seen me wrestle.”

Other than the small crowds and tighter schedule, Weber said it wasn’t much different than last year.

“I think it felt pretty normal, other than not having fans there,” he said. “I feel the same way (during matches), no matter what. You still have other wrestlers yelling for you. When you add the crowd in it’s just a little bit louder.”

Besides, Weber said he tunes out all of the crowd noise because he is concentrating on the match and listening for instructions from his coach.

Now that the season is over, Weber said it is time to start preparing for next year.

Weber said he plans to treat the offseason like he has in the past, where he spends most of his time working or going to wrestling camps.

Weber said he did add some things to his offseason repertoire last year.