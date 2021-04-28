WATCH NOW: Hemingford’s Josh Dean finds the right career path after substitute teaching stint

“We’re trying to get summer camps underway. We’re starting to get summer workouts planned. We’re working together with the basketball and wrestling staff as well as volleyball. We’re all trying to work together because we want to get the kids rolling into the summer the right way, and get us rolling into the next year the right way. It takes time to be good. We don’t want to be cyclic here. We want to be consistent, and we understand that the only consistent thing there is, is the time that you put in. You have to put in time. The (seasons have) overlapped a little bit. My focus is definitely track right now, but I would be neglecting my football duties if I didn’t start some things now as well.”